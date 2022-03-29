will-smith-apologizes-to-chris-rock-in-wake-of-oscars-drama

Following the now-infamous scene between him and Chris Rock at the 94th Annual Academy Awards, Will Smith is now apologizing to the comedian for his actions.

In a post on Instagram, Will Smith described violence in all of its forms as poisonous and destructive. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job. But a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Will Smith then publicly apologized to Chris Rock for his actions. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There I snow place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

Will Smith directed his attention to the Academy, as well as the producers of the show, the attendees, and everyone who watched last night’s presentation. “I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

Will Smith went on to add that he is a work in progress.

As previously reported, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a G.I. Jane sequel joke, referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Jada shaved her head after battling an autoimmune skin disease called alopecia. After Rock’s joke, Smith walked across the stage and slapped him in the face. He also told Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. As the night went on, Smith ended up winning an Oscar for his role in King Richard. Rock did not file charges against Smith.

The Academy is Now Investigating the Incident Between Will Smith and Chris Rock

Meanwhile, the Academy announced on Monday (March 28th) that it is conducting its own investigation into what happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock. In a statement, the Academy declares, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.”

The Los Angeles Police Department also issued a statement stating it was aware of an incident between two individuals during the award show. “The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report. If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Will Smith did apologize to the Academy after being announced as winning the Best Actor award for King Richard.