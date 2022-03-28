Will Smith Garners Backlash Online After Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Last night was a massive moment in Hollywood. After his big moment live on TV Will Smith is facing backlash for the slap at the Oscars. In case you didn’t see what happened, the King Richard actor took exception to a joke that Chris Rock made while on stage. It was just before the presentation for Best Documentary. Smith walked right up on stage, slapped Rock for all to hear, and then went on to yell some f-bombs letting the comedian know he didn’t like the joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Of course, when a moment like this happens, the internet is going to take it in and meme it, react to it, and so much more. There have been a wide array of responses to what happened last night. While there have been a ton of jokes and laughs over the whole thing, not everyone is laughing. Which was the problem last night, I guess.

Twitter is going to let you know exactly how it feels. Who thought Will Smith would get backlash on the same Oscars he took home the highest honor?

One thing that is important to note is the fact that Chris Rock has not pressed charges on Smith. There was a lot online about assault and this or that, but it seems that the slap is going to be the end of the issue.

Respect to Chris Rock for not pressing charges after that cowardly act by Will Smith. I'm sure if the Rock had made that joke he would have stayed in his seat.

Then, there are some that just don’t believe this whole thing was genuine. When it comes to Hollywood and viral moments, maybe one has to ask themselves if what they saw was real or not. This slap sure seemed real to this writer, Outsiders. However, not everyone felt the same way.

One moment you're laughing hard at a joke targeted at your wife. The next moment you're slapping Chris Rock.



One moment you're laughing hard at a joke targeted at your wife. The next moment you're slapping Chris Rock.

Will Smith deserves a separate Oscar Award for this switch in character #Oscars2022 #Oscar

This whole saga has been a wild ride from the actual moment to the reactions after.

Will Smith Faces Backlash, Defends Oscars Slap in Acceptance Speech

So, the wildest thing about the slap is probably the fact that Will Smith was still set to receive the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role. He did win that award for his performance in King Richard, a role where he played the father of Venus and Serena Williams. During his acceptance speech, Smith didn’t apologize to Chris Rock but did issue an apology to the Academy.

“I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award,” the actor said through tears. “It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people.”

“Art imitates life,” Smith continued later in the speech. “I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

Will Smith is going to likely continue to get backlash for the Oscars slap. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s losing any sleep over it.