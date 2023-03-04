Will Sylvester Stallone Return as Rocky Balboa in ‘Creed 4’? Michael B. Jordan Weighs in

Sylvester Stallone has built a legacy by acting in his Rocky franchise, but you won’t see him in the latest Creed installment. Does that mean he’s out of the story for good? Director Michael B. Jordon doesn’t think so.

Since the original underdog boxing tale came to the screen in 1976, eight subsequent spinoffs have dropped, three of which belong to the Creed story. Stallone has starred in all but Creed 3, which debuted on March 3.

Jordon, who not only directs the film but also plays the lead role, met with Sports Illustrated just ahead of the premiere to discuss creating the soon-to-be blockbuster, and, of course, Stallone’s possible return to the franchise became a major topic.

“I think there’s always space for Sly, for Rocky, to come back. That’s one of those amazing things about that character. It would make sense in any storyline because it all stems from the world of Rocky. So any version of that, it would make sense.”

Sylvester Stallone is Still a Part of the ‘Creed’ Production

Sylvester Stallone may not have appeared on the screen in Creed 3, but he was still part of the film. The 76-year-old served as a producer. Still, because he is the face of the franchise, many fans have wondered why he didn’t reprise his role.

The plot follows Rocky’s character Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis (Jordan), as he rises to boxing greatness. Stallone’s Balboa manages and mentors the young athlete, and his role in the first Creed installment earned him an Oscar nod in 2016.

Stepping away from such a lucrative part may seem like a horrible career choice, but Jordan revealed that Stallone had several solid reasons for bowing out, some of which he didn’t elaborate on. But the main reason is that Stallone wants to let Adonis Creed become iconic in his own right, which means Rocky Balboa can’t be stealing any of the attention.

“There are obviously politics that go beyond me,” Jordan explained. “But [the story] really moved into Adonis’s world and leaned into his family and how he got into the ring. What happened in those earlier years? And Sly is a producer on this, and his essence of Rocky and Sly will always be throughout the Creed franchise. We just felt like it was the best way to move forward.”

Creed 3 is in theaters worldwide now.