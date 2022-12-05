‘Wind River’ Sequel Reveals ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Major Stars Not Involved

Taylor Sheridan’s 2017 film “Wind River” is looking at a sequel, but not all the original cast and crew are going to be involved, allegedly. The follow-up, titled “Wind River: The Next Chapter,” is helmed by director Kari Skogland. She was nominated for an Emmy for her work directing a season 2 episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Skogland also directed 6 episodes of Disney’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.”

According to a report from Pop Culture, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen are not involved. Neither is creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, who just premiered his next series, “1923,” part of the “Yellowstone” Universe. So far, only Martin Sensmeier, who portrayed Chip Hanson in the first film, will return for the follow-up.

In the sequel, Hanson is now a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service tracker. The FBI enlists his help solving ritualistic murders on the Wind River Reservation, and Hanson finds himself thrown in the middle of a “desperate and dangerous fight between the authorities, a vigilante, and the Reservation he calls home,” according to Castle Rock Entertainment.

Production begins in January 2023 on “Wind River: The Next Chapter.” In Taylor Sheridan’s first installment, Jeremy Renner starred as U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agent Cory Lambert. Elizabeth Olsen starred opposite as FBI special agent Jane Banner. The two attempted to solve a murder on the Wind River Reservation, similar to the plot of the next installment. But, this time, it will be nice to have more Native American representation. “Wind River” also starred “Yellowstone” cast members Gil Birmingham and Kelsey Asbille.

New ‘Wind River’ Film Proves Taylor Sheridan’s Work is in High Demand

Taylor Sheridan has recently premiered season 5 of “Yellowstone,” and is gearing up for the premiere of “1923” on Dec. 18. He’s working on “Tulsa King” now, with the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown” set for a January premiere. Viewers are flocking to the Paramount Network for Taylor Sheridan’s shows, and now it seems like film studios are jumping on board as well.

“1923” just premiered to cast, crew, and invited guests, and on the red carpet The Hollywood Reporter took the time to speak with the cast on their experience working with Taylor Sheridan. Helen Mirren, who stars opposite Harrison Ford on the prequel series, gushed about how “fabulously hands-off” Sheridan is.

“He presents the script, and it’s so extraordinary that you don’t want to change a word,” she continued. “You want to do it exactly as it’s written because it’s written with incredible precision but without being labored. To be able to be a part of a franchise in a world that is so singular on American television is very exciting. There’s nothing else quite like it.”