Woody Harrelson Admits He Gave up Weed, But Willie Nelson Changed his Mind

Woody Harrelson recently shared that he gave up weed several years ago in an effort to be more present and grow his personal relationships, but legendary stoner Willie Nelson managed to rope him back into the habit. And now, Harrelson has turned that habit into a lucrative business venture.

While talking on CBS Sunday Morning on Feb. 26, the Cheers star shared his experience as a Hollywood star who accepted marijuana and freely smoked it. He explained that he first came “out of the closet on the herb thing” over two decades ago, and his fans were less than thrilled. Harrelson even ventured to guess that the whole thing temporarily stunted his career.

“It was not a happy, frolicking, fun response,” he admitted, “…People are just anxious to put you in a little box in this industry, you know? I’m the year of the ox, you know, just slowly, I trudge along. I’m not the fastest animal out there, but I keep going!”

When Woody Harrelson stepped away from marijuana, he was hoping it would help his life in several ways. Not only did he think it would make his fans happy, but he also thought it might make his friendships and relationship with his wife, Laura, and their three daughters stronger.

“I wanted to be emotionally available to my family, to my friends. It was a good experiment,” he added.

Willie Nelson Refused to Acknowledge Woody Harrelson’s ‘Experiment’

However, his friend Willie Nelson wasn’t having it. He didn’t think quitting was the best choice for Harrelson, so he simply pretended like it never happened. Nelson finally got Harrelson to cave and take a puff while they were playing poker one night.

“Willie would always act like he didn’t know that I quit. I’m saying for, like, the fifth time that day, ‘I quit, you know?’ And he’s like, ‘Oh, oh.’ I win a big hand. He hands it right to me, and I just grab it and I take a big toke, and he goes, ‘Welcome home, son!'” Harrelson hilariously recalled.

The three-time Oscar nominee now has a profitable side hustle in West Hollywood called The Woods, a cannabis dispensary he co-owns.

The lavish space serves as an exotic getaway from city life with lush gardens, dense trees, a koi pond, and even macaws.

“It’s just a little dream of what a great dispensary could be,” he told CBS Sunday Morning of the grounds.