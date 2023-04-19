Woody Harrelson Calls For DNA Test After Matthew McConaughey Claims They Could Be Brothers

Woody Harrelson is weighing in on Matthew McConaughey’s recent claims that the frequent collaborators could be biological brothers. As he promoted his new HBO limited series White House Plumbers on the press circuit, Harrelson affirmed the news during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

“Well, I’ll just say there is some veracity to that thought because we talked to Ma’ Mac, Matthew’s legitimate mother. She let us know one time…I mean, this is crazy,” Harrelson told Colbert. “We were in Greece watching the U.S. team win the World Cup. I don’t know, I mentioned something about regrets. And I said, ‘You know, it’s odd that my father has no regrets.’ And I have known Ma’ Mac a long time, and she goes, ‘I knew… your father.’ It was the ellipses I found a little troubling, or interesting. ‘I knew your father.’”

Just like McConaughey, Harrelson knew Ma’ Mac’s words were “filled with innuendo.” right away.“The year of [Matthew’s] birth, nine months before, she was on a sabbatical from her relationship with his supposed father, Jim,” Harrelson continued. McConaughey’s account mirrors Harrelson’s. “[Woody’s] dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts and places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

Woody Harrelson claims he has wanted a DNA test for some time

Harrelson declared that he’s long been advocating for a DNA test to find out the truth about his relationship with McConaughey. They have been friends since EDtv and have extended into their work on HBO’s True Detective. They are also planning an upcoming reunion in Apple TV+’s comedy series, Brother From Another Mother. In the show, Woody and Matthew will play exaggerated versions of themselves. It will focus on two families that merge together under one roof on a Texas ranch.

“We want to go for a [DNA] test, but for him, it’s a much more big deal,” Harrelson explained. “I mean he feels like he is losing a father. But I’m like, no, you’re gaining a different father and a brother.”

Matthew McConaughey feels he has more ‘skin in the game’ with DNA results

“Look, it’s a little easier for Woody to say, ‘Come on, let’s do [DNA tests],’ because what’s the skin in it for him?” McConaughey pointed out recently per Variety. “It’s a little harder for me because he’s asking me to take a chance to go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing that?’ I got a little more skin in the game.”

The logline for Apple TV+’s Brother From Another Mother describes it as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around the strange and beautiful bond between Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.”