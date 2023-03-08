Woody Harrelson Speaks on How Things Get ‘F—ed Up’ When You Become Famous

Woody Harrelson knows that he’s one of the most well-known people in Hollywood, but he recognizes that his fame isn’t necessarily a “good thing.”

The three-time Oscar nominee recently gave a candid interview to The New York Times. And in it, he admitted that becoming a celebrity fundamentally changed who he was.

While he has enjoyed his success, the 61-year-old is aware that it had had an undesirable effect on his psyche. And he constantly has to work to keep his ego in check.

“Even into my 20s, I was the most loving person,” he told the publication. “I had such kindness. And then once fame came along, that started f—ing with those good attributes.”

Woody Harrelson Relies on His Family to Keep Him Grounded

Harrelson became a household name during his eight years as Woody Boyd on Cheers. He then jumped to A-List status when he began starring in blockbusters such as White Men Can’t Jump, The Messanger, and No Country for Old Men.

His spot in his classic TV hit won him an Emmy in 1989. And in 1997, he joined the elite group of actors to be recognized by the Academy Awards with his first Best Actor nod, which he earned for his leading role in The People vs. Larry Flint.

The star admitted that all the praise and recognition went right to his head, and he assumes it affects all celebrities the same way.

“It’s not a good thing,” he noted. “I don’t think fame is ever an evolving consciousness. It’s fine and dandy for people to tell you ‘you’re great.’ Nothing wrong with that. Moment you start believing it, that’s when things are getting f—ed up.”

“In every aspect that my ego has grown outsized, I admonish myself,” he added.

He also recognized that while he’s still going through his “trip with fame,” every ego struggle is “a powerful tussle.” So, he thinks the added stardom just makes life more difficult.

To keep himself in check, Woody Harrelson relies on his wife, Laura Louie, and daughters; Deni Montana, 30, Zoe Giordano, 26, and Makani Ravello,16. And he believes that because of them, he’s in a “much better” place than he was in the past.

“My kids have always let me know what an idiot I am,” he added. ” Let’s just say they don’t pat me on the back unnecessarily. They’ve helped me to be a kinder, gentler soul.”