‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Hoped to Cast Princess Diana in ‘The Bodyguard 2’

There was once a sequel to The Bodyguard in the works that would have put Princess Diana of Wales in the role of Frank Farmer’s love interest. While it may sound like a rumor, the story came straight from the mouth of the original star, Kevin Costner.

In 2019, the Yellowstone actor spoke with PEOPLE and confirmed that he and the movie execs were in talks with Diana, and she had agreed to the part. He also noted that the possible partnership came together with the help of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

“Sarah was really important,” he told the publication. “I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana. She was the one that set it up, and she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

Princess Diana was Hesitant to Film Love Scenes with Kevin Costner

Coster originally mentioned the project while chatting on Anderson Cooper’s talk show, Anderson, in 2012. He explained that the story would have centered around Farmer as he shielded Diana’s character from stalkers and the paparazzi. While doing so, the two obviously would have fallen in love.

Though Princess Diana agreed to take the starring role, she was concerned about the possible on-screen romance. As a member of the monarchy, she was forced to abide by many rules of etiquette, and she worried that the crown would not tolerate a steamy scene. So she illuded that Coster would need to keep the story G-rated.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” he remembered while talking to PEOPLE.

“She was nervous because her life was very governed,” he continued. “And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too.’”

Kevin Costner was helming the project, which likely would have enjoyed similar if not better box office earnings as the original The Bodyguard. After the Whitney Houston hit dropped in 1992, it raked in $411m and became the second highest-grossing film of the year and the 10th highest-grossing film ever made.

Sadly, the move hit an end just as it was getting off the ground, however. Coster revealed that he received the script on August 30, 1997, the day before Princess Diana died alongside her boyfriend Dodi Fayed in a Paris car crash. The film would have been the princess’ acting debut.