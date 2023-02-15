WATCH: ‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Teams Up With Morgan Freeman in Trailer for ‘The Ritual Killer’

Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser are teaming up to catch a serial killer. Freeman, 85, and Yellowstone’s Hauser, 47, star as an anthropologist and a detective who must work together to solve a series of murders.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Screen Media Films debuted the trailer for The Ritual Killer Wednesday exclusively to PEOPLE magazine. The trailer teases some of the killer’s latest behaviors before introducing Detective Boyd (Hauser), who approaches Professor Mackles (Freeman) for help solving the grizzly case.

At one of the crime scenes where Boyd finds two children dead, he and Mackles come to understand that the killer is performing specific rituals. Mackles immediately theorizes that whoever is involved is “seeking power” and may be paying the killer to perform the ritual on his behalf.

Boyd’s ability to work the case is compromised by the death of his daughter, which still haunts him. Mackles also hides an “unspeakable secret,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

“The line between sanity and madness thins as Boyd goes deeper into the killer’s world,” the synopsis adds.

Filmmakers shot The Ritual Killer in both Mississippi and Italy

Longtime Hollywood mainstay George Gallo directs The Ritual Killer. Gallo most notably wrote 1988’s Midnight Run, which starred Robert De Niro. Aside from Freeman and Hauser, the film also stars Peter Stormare (Fargo) and former NFL player Vernon Davis, who began acting over a decade ago while still playing professional football.

“He was amazing. He was incredible, man,” Davis, 39, told Forbes last year about working with Freeman on The Ritual Killer, then titled Muti. “He’s an actor and he’s also like a coach on set. He was giving me so many tips and reminders in the scenes that we were in together. It was incredible.”

Davis, who last played in the NFL in 2019, wants to crossover as a mainstream actor; but he also recognizes that thousands of people devote their entire lives to the craft.

“It’s definitely a challenge, and you’re competing with so many people that have aspirations and who set goals for themselves to be really good at it,” Davis added at the time.

Producers for the film also note that the story takes place in both the United States and Italy: “A high level of intelligence and sophistication underpins the tension and intensity of [The Ritual Killer]. Having Morgan and Cole playing off one another keeps the dial up in unrelenting fashion throughout the twisting ride. We’re happy to make this a unique multinational collaboration, shooting in Mississippi and Italy.”

The Ritual Killer opens in theaters and on demand March 10.