‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Starring in Western ‘Dead Man’s Hand’ With Son of ‘Top Gun’s Val Kilmer

Cole Hauser is giving Yellowstone fans what they want by signing on to do more westerns during his time off from playing Rip Wheeler. He’s set to appear in Brian Skiba’s Dead Man’s Hand, Collider reports. The Good Will Hunting actor even teased the upcoming movie recently on his Instagram.

In Dead Man’s Hand, Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) plays Reno. He’s a newly wedded gunfighter who was compelled to take down an adversary in self-defense. Just when you thought the crisis had averted itself, the outlaw’s brother Mayor Bishop appears. Of course, he has only one thing on his mind: vengeance. He kidnaps Reno’s wife and it is up to Marshall Roy McCutcheon and Reno himself to put a stop to this psychotic madman. Stephen Dorff stars as Mayor Bishop while Vincent E. McDaniel, Delilah Andre, and Camille Collard co-star. It’s unclear what role Cole Hauser is playing. However, he is top-billed on IMDB, so it seems to be a starring role.

Recently, Brian Skiba, writer/director of the movie, shared his thoughts about adapting Matthew and Kevin Minor’s graphic novel No Rest for the Wicked into a script. “Dead Man’s Hand is a western rooted in a tragic love story followed by retaliation and nonstop action,” he wrote. “I couldn’t be more appreciative to my producing team, the cast, the crew, and Milestone, who collaborated to bring this story to life. Kilmer, Dorff, and Hauser gave exceptional performances. The scenic Great Plains of Santa Fe provided the perfect backdrop for this western.”

This isn’t the first time Cole Hauser has worked with the studio behind ‘Dead Man’s Hand’

Milestone Studios will soon be unveiling its western epic, and co-founder Dawn Bursteen has been full of admiration for Skiba and his talented team. He even hints at more upcoming projects et in the Old West. “I was excited to get behind this incredibly gritty story depicting the struggles and spirit of the American West, Bursteen explained. “[I’m pleased to] work with director Brian Skiba, who had a clear vision for the project. I am grateful for the opportunity to work with such gifted individuals and am looking forward to collaborating with Brian again on the upcoming western, Gunslingers.”

This isn’t the first time Cole Hauser has collaborated with Milestone. Just recently he acted alongside Morgan Freeman and Jamie Alexander in The Minute You Wake Up Dead. Meanwhile, this will be one of the first lead roles for Jack Kilmer. However, Kilmer has been building up his acting chops, such as in the 2018 thriller Lords of Chaos. He was was most recently featured as the narrator for Val, a documentary about his iconic father.

Dead Man’s Hand is in the final stages of post-production, so a release date should be announced soon. Director Brian Skiba was recently hired to lead production for Milestone Studios’ upcoming western flick Gunslingers.