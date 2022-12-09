’Yellowstone’s Josh Lucas Hints at Possibility of Sequel to His Most Famous Film

One of Josh Lucas’ most famous films turned 20 years old in September 2022, and he’s eagerly awaiting the go-ahead to make a sequel. “Sweet Home Alabama,” which starred Josh Lucas and Reese Witherspoon, was definitely a ready-made classic. Jake’s lightning glass sculptures, Melanie not signing the divorce papers, the line “I want to marry you so I can kiss you any time I want”? I mean, come on, it’s a recipe for the perfect romantic movie, and it lives in my head rent-free.

Now, the “Yellowstone” actor wants a sequel, and I can’t say I blame him. He recently spoke to ET about his aspirations for “Sweet Home Alabama 2,” and what could be holding it back.

“I would love to,” he said. “I’ve campaigned [Reese Witherspoon]. I’m not gonna say that she’s the problem, but I think part of it is that Reese is so busy.”

He continued, sharing that he’s 100 percent behind making a sequel. “I really believe that—I’m assuming, I hope—she wants to be part of it,” he said. “Carving out that piece of her life isn’t so easy for her. I don’t have the same responsibilities or time constraints, so I hope that she could find a time to do it. I’ll be there tomorrow.”

Josh Lucas Is Ready For a ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Sequel, Plus Could He Make a Young John Dutton Spin-Off Happen?

Additionally, Lucas gushed about Witherspoon a bit. He shared how he was so impressed with her at the time and still is 20 years later. “I go back to when we were shooting that movie, I had this moment where I was like, ‘Wow, this woman is a really brilliant, powerful person,'” he revealed. “Not just, obviously, being a great actress, comedian that she was—she’s in her mid-20s at that point. I said to the director, I said to a couple of people, ‘Reese is gonna run a movie studio.’ They were like, ‘Really?'”

Witherspoon isn’t quite running a studio, but she’s doing the next best thing: running her own production company called Hello Sunshine. “If you look at what she’s doing, she’s become a mogul,” Josh Lucas admitted.

While Reese Witherspoon may be the missing link for a “Sweet Home Alabama” sequel, Josh Lucas is making “Yellowstone” fans wish there was a young John Dutton spin-off on the horizon. In the first couple of episodes of season 5, Lucas returned as young John Dutton. He stunned fans with his perfect portrayal.

“I am here for a spin-off with Josh Lucas as a young John Dutton! Get on this [‘Yellowstone’],” one fan wrote on Twitter. The fans love how effortless Josh Lucas looks as John Dutton, and how he has Kevin Costner’s mannerisms as the character down to a T. Also, he doesn’t look too bad with a mullet and a mustache.