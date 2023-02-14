‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Wins Super Bowl Sunday With Absolutely Epic Gameday Dinner

Ryan Bingham, who plays ranch hand Walker on Yellowstone, served up a Super Bowl steak dinner that would make the 6666 ranch proud. The Grammy Award-winning country artist and actor took to Instagram to share his ample plate of meat. “Beef;) it’s what’s for dinner,” he captioned a snapshot of himself holding up a dish stacked with thick prime cuts.

Bingham seems to grimace in the image, as though the massive amount of meat on his plate is hard to carry. He posted the picture not long before Sunday’s Super Bowl was underway. Fans flooded the comments, licking their lips in anticipation. “That’s an awful lot of meat…yall should share,” one fan joked. “I’ll take mine rare, please.” another fan requested.

One commenter couldn’t help but point out the ridiculous size of Bingham’s cuts. “I’m quite sure that each steak qualifies as a roast,” they quipped.

Ryan Bingham’s Super Bowl spread should come as no surprise

It should come as no surprise that the country crooner is good at grilling out. From his Grammy Award-winning country music to his impeccable ranching and riding skills, Ryan Bingham has provided a level of authenticity to Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone since Season 1 that is utterly unmatched. His wardrobe too perfectly mirrors his character with its simple yet rustic charm; what you see on screen is truly what you get.

With his impeccable style, Bingham has graced all eight episodes of Yellowstone Season 5. He initially only featured in a few episodes from Seasons 1 to 3. However, he was given an expanded role during Season 4. Every time he appears on screen as Walker, Bingham brings undeniable flair and sophistication with him by wearing his very own threads!

As the singer claims, many of the clothes his character Walker dawns in Yellowstone are actually taken right out of his own closet. “A lot of the clothes I brought myself, he said on Bobby Bones Show in August 2020. “Like my hat, and my boots, and my jeans and stuff, some of that stuff I just brought myself.”

Ryan Bingham recalls a time the special effects got out of hand on ‘Yellowstone’

Of course, that wardrobe often gets bloody. On Yellowstone, Walker has had several close calls with death, but none more unexpected than when bunkhouse veteran Lloyd turned and threw a knife at him after he learned that Walker was dating his ex-girlfriend.

If you’re familiar with Yellowstone, then it’s no secret that Walker beat the odds. He made it out alive after his near-fatal injury. Bingham recalled the bloody experience on a recent episode of the Dutton Rules Podcast. “I remember they had a plastic hose that kind of ran up my back and under my shirt so when … she pulls the knife out, the blood is supposed to squirt out,” Bingham explained.

“I remember the first couple of takes. They had the pressure turned way up on that line, so when she pulled that knife out, it was like a Tarantino movie. Blood was spraying all over the room and all over everybody,” he joked.