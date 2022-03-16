Zach Bryan Announces 2022 ‘The American Run’ Tour

Zach Bryan is announcing his 2022 The American Run Tour. The spring and summer run is coming to a city near you.

Concert season is back, baby! What better way to begin the spring season than to buy tickets to Zach Bryan’s The American Run Tour. Kicking off on April 22 in Miramar Beach, the country star is returning to the road through the end of September.

In an Instagram announcement, Bryan shares the long list of dates with his fans.

“Back on the road with the boys. can’t wait to see you guys,” he writes.

Fans have many opportunities to buy tickets to the shows this week. Bryan’s artist presale goes live on Wednesday, March 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Just use the code “Oklahoma” and you’re in.

The local presale happens on Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

From festivals to stadiums, Bryan is playing many great gigs on this run. It is impressive to see the up and coming songwriter on both the Sound on Sound Festival and Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Fans are begging for even more tour dates from the star.

“do a second show solo in Denver 🗣,” one fan writes.

“Make a pit stop in Boston real quick, I AM ASKING NICELY!” another says.

If more Zach Bryan tour dates are announced, we will keep you Outsiders updated.

Here is the full list of Zach Bryan’s tour dates:

4/22/22 Miramar Beach, FL – Moon Crush Pink Moon

4/23/22 Opelika, AL – Auburn Rodeo^

4/28/22 Calf Fry – Stillwater, OK^

4/30/22 Indio, CA – Stagecoach^

5/19/22 Chesterfield, MO – The Country Fair in Chesterfield

5/20/22 Bonner Springs, KS – Azura Amphitheater

5/21/22 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

5/26/22 Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s

5/28-29/22 New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater+

6/2/22 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

6/4/22 Seattle, WA – June Lumen Field*

6/5/22 Spokane, WA – Pavilion at Riverfront

6/16/22 Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live!

6/18/22 Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

6/19/22 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival^

6/21/22 St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheater

6/22/22 Charleston, SC – Charleston Stadium

7/15/22 White Fish, MT – Wild Hare Music Festival^

7/17/22 Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

7/23/22 Columbus, OH – Buckeye Country Superfest

7/29/22 Fort Smith, AR – Peacemaker Arts Festival^

7/30/22 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium*

8/4/22 Chicago, IL – Windy City Smokeout

9/24-25/22 Bridgeport, CT – Sound On Sound Festival^

* support for Luke Combs

+ support for Willie Nelson

^ festival date

Will you be attending one of these shows? Let us know.