Zoe Saldana Pics From ‘Lioness’ Set Surface, And She Looks Like a Total Badass

On Saturday, Zoe Saldaña was spotted in character on the filming location of her newest Paramount+ production Lioness in Mallorca, Spain. The images, obtained by The Daily Mail, show Zoe getting in the muck. The Guardians of the Galaxy star filmed scenes emerging from the water with her colleagues, clad in complete tactical gear.

Saldaña strode onto the beach wearing a military uniform, with a rifle slung over her shoulder. She also had large flippers dangling from her right hip as if she had just emerged from the sea. Unclasping her helmet, Zoe gathered her long locks into a ponytail and marched with her team in unison toward the woodlands. Images of Saldaña in character were shared on Twitter.

The Paramount+ show, created by Taylor Sheridan, is based on a real-life CIA program. The series focuses on Cruz Manuelos (Laysla De Oliveira). She’s a “rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team. She is tasked with helping bring down a terrorist organization from within.”

Zoe Saldaña, who also serves as an executive producer, leads the cast. In January, it was announced that Nicole Kidman would also appear and serve as a producer on the project. Morgan Freeman also recently joined the cast along with frequent Sheridan collaborator, LaMonica Garrett.

Zoe Saldaña plays the station chief of the Lioness program in the upcoming Taylor Sheridan show

Joe, the leader of the Lioness program and station chief is portrayed by Saldaña. Her role consists of training, managing, and guiding all undercover female agents under her command. Nicole Kidman will portray the part of Kaitlyn Meade, a distinguished CIA senior supervisor who has spent her life operating in political circles and must maintain equilibrium as one of few women at the peak of intelligence. Meanwhile, Morgan Freeman is set to take on the role of Edwin Mullins, America’s Secretary of State.

Yellowstone creator Sheridan has become a franchise builder that audiences continue to resonate with. Add Lioness to Sheridan’s extensive slate of Paramount+ creations, which include 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, and 1923. He also has the upcoming series, Bass Reeves and Land Man.

Recently, Saldaña spoke on being ‘trapped’ within the franchises of Star Trek and the MCU, yet has since amended her statement to show appreciation for having been part of such iconic movies. The Avatar: The Way of Water star noted that these roles had restricted her creativity in the past – however she is now able to recognize how invaluable this experience was.

“I would love to set the record straight,” Saldaña told Deadline back in December. “I feel grateful and I feel like the luckiest girl in this town knowing that I was invited to join films with special directors in a special cast. And they resonated with people so much that we get a chance to come back again and come back another time. If anything, I’ve reaped all the benefits of that, I’ve gained friends. I still have mentors that I call and lean into.”