2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Lets You Go Off-Roading Without Breaking the Bank

Looking for a new truck? Hey, we have an option right here as the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is going to let you do so at a pretty cool rate. There are so many different types of trucks in the Ford world that it might be hard to keep up. But this new truck will be another off-road package for you to consider. It’s just the latest in those offerings from Ford that people love to pick up.

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler Is Going To Be Based Off Four-Wheel-Drive XL Model

For each model, there are different packages and equipment groups. The 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler joins the lineup as yet another off-road package. It’s going to be based on the four-wheel-drive F-150 XL model, which starts at $39,200 for 2022.

The truck will include some equipment found in the FX4 package such as an electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, and shock absorbers tuned for off-roading. There are also skid plates protecting the fuel tank, transfer case, and front differential, and the Rattler is fitted with all-terrain tires.

Now, the Rattler will only be available as a SuperCab or SuperCrew, and like the $1005 FX4 option, it requires selecting one of the optional engines—either the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V-6, 5.0-liter V-8, or twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V-6—and a more expensive equipment package. We get more from Car and Driver.

Check Out Those Dual Exhaust Tips For ‘A Bold Sound’ From Ford

We also have details about how the truck will be looking from a visual standpoint. The Rattler is distinguished by dual exhaust tips that Ford promises produce “a bold sound” and painted 18-inch aluminum wheels.

Keep your eyes out for a Rattler badge on the fenders and a Rattler graphic with a snakeskin look on the side of the bed. That’s going to be rad among the trucks, as the kids say. Then, the interior features bronze accents and stitching.

Ford hasn’t announced pricing. Look for the Rattler to cost slightly less than the FX4 package when it arrives this fall for the 2023 model year. It also has a cloth interior with bronze accents, a standard 4×4 drivetrain with locking rear differential, hill descent control, off-road shocks, and skid plates. Unique 18-inch wheels, dual exhaust pipes, and Rattler logos on the bedsides and fender vents round out the package.

Meanwhile, Ford recently had a car recall take place. The Hill reported that the current Ford recall potentially affects 195,864 vehicles. Documents filed this week with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report brake fluid had accidentally leaked from the front wheel circuit. These recalls are affecting a number of different cars within the Ford family of autos.