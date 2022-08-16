Buffalo Trace Auctioning Rare Bottles of Pappy Van Winkle & More to Benefit Kentucky Disaster Relief

Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky, will be making a sizeable contribution on behalf of its fellow Kentuckians devastated by catastrophic flooding in late July. Record rainfall in Eastern Kentucky in July was responsible for the loss of at least 37 lives and millions of dollars of damage. To help raise funds for disaster relief, Buffalo Trace is partnering with Menish Productions to auction six very rare and unique bourbon packages, including a complete set of Pappy Van Winkle—some of the most coveted juice in the world.

Buffalo Trace noted in a press release that its “team members in the area did experience the ultimate loss of extended family members.”

“The loss of lives, housing, infrastructure, and even basic necessities most of us take for granted is devastating,” said Mark Brown, CEO Buffalo Trace Distillery. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Eastern Kentucky disaster relief.”

The auction begins on Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. EST and runs through Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. EST. All proceeds from the auction will go to disaster relief in Eastern Kentucky.

The six auction lots include:

One Van Winkle Whiskey Set (opening bid: $5,000)

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Old Bourbon

Van Winkle 12 year old “Lot B” Bourbon

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye Whiskey

Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old Bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle 20 year old Bourbon

Pappy Van Winkle 23 year old Bourbon

One Buffalo Trace Distillery Antique Collection (BTAC) Set (opening bid: $1,500)

William Larue Weller Bourbon (125.3 proof)

Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye (129.5 proof)

Eagle Rare 17 Year Old Bourbon (101 proof)

Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old Bourbon (90 proof)

2020 George. T. Stagg Bourbon (130.4 proof)

One Double Eagle Very Rare Bourbon (opening bid: $3,000)

Two Blanton’s Single Barrel Bourbon Sets (opening bid: $1,000)

Blanton’s Single Barrel Domestic Bourbon (93 proof)

Blanton’s Single Barrel Gold edition Bourbon (103 proof)

Blanton’s Straight From the Barrel Bourbon (proof varies)

Barrel head signed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley

VIP tour for four at Buffalo Trace Distillery

One Old Charter Oak Bourbon Set (opening bid: $500)