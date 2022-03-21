ENO Skyloft Hammock Review: Is It the Best Camping Hammock for Sleeping?

Spring has sprung, and, for a lot of folks, that means ideal camping weather. If you’re looking for a good night’s sleep under the stars while you become one with nature, a comfortable camping hammock is essential. So Outsider put several camping hammocks to the sleep test, and we’re ready to make a recommendation: Skyloft Hammock from Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO).

Of course, there are many ways to camp, including tent camping, backyard camping, primitive camping, car camping, backpacking, glamping, and more. Is the Skyloft ideal for all types of camping and is it in your price range? Hang with us for the full review. And keep coming back to Outsider for Reviews you can trust.

Outsider put several camping hammocks to the sleep test, including the ENO Skyloft (front).

Skyloft Camping Hammock Specs

ENO Skyloft Hammock

Weight: 2.88 lbs.

Dimensions (LxW): 7 ft. x 3 ft.

Capacity: 250 lbs.

Packed Dimensions (LxW): 18 in. x 5 in.

MSRP: $129.99

Buy: Amazon

Atlas Suspension Straps

Pros

Easy Setup – You can hang this hammock in a matter of minutes with Skyloft’s recommended Atlas Suspension System (sold separately).

Open Design – The Skyloft’s open design means you’ll never end up as the beef in a hammock taco.

Sleeping Comfort – The Skyloft’s nylon construction and aluminum spreader bars keep the hammock incredibly taut for comfortable sleeping.

The hammock’s aluminum spreader bars keep the hammock open and relatively “flat.”

Cons

Weight & Bulk – The weight of the Skyloft hammock (2.88 lbs.) with the Atlas straps (.56 lbs.) brings the total weight to 3.44 lbs., which is extremely heavy for a camping hammock. And the length of the aluminum bars means the packed hammock (18 in. by 5 in.) is extremely bulky.

Price – The Skyloft’s MSRP of $129.99 coupled with the straps’ $29.95 price tag brings the total to $159.94. That’s a pretty penny for a camping hammock that needs multiple upgrades.

(Left) The Skyloft is 18-inches long when packed and weighs almost 3.5 pounds (with straps), which is bulky and heavy compared to similar camping hammocks (right).

Full Review

Not only did we test the Skyloft in our backyard, but also we took it into the Tennessee woods to see how it fared. In short, it’s the best sleeping hammock that we’ve come across.

The Skyloft’s recommended Atlas Suspension System (sold separately) is tree-friendly, knot-free, and has 30 connection points. The straps secure to trees 10 to 14 feet apart. In our woods, those dimensions were abundant, so we hung the hammock in a few different spots.

The hammock’s two aluminum spreader bars (which are each comprised of three small bars that fit together) connect seamlessly. After that, you just clip the hammock’s two carabiners to an applicable loop on the Atlas straps. Setup is a breeze. Zero complications.

Hammock setup is easy: (clockwise from top left) secure each Atlas strap to a tree; connect the hammock’s aluminum spreader bars; attach hammock’s carabiners to Atlas straps; chill.

The Skyloft features a toggle system that allows you to switch between Relax (angled) and Sleep (flat) modes. If you want to drink a beer or read a book, Relax mode keeps your head and upper back slightly higher that your lower body. But the real winner is Sleep mode.

Skyloft features a toggle system that lets you switch between Relax (angled) and Sleep (flat) modes

Thanks to the aluminum spreader bars and durable material, the Skyloft remains incredibly taut in Sleep mode. It’s the closest thing to sleeping “horizontal” we’ve found in a comparable camping hammock. If you sleep on your back, this hammock is a dream. It’s also comfortable if you sleep on your side.

The Skylock is ideal for backyard camping, car camping, RV camping, glamping, and more. However, due to its weight (almost 3.5 lbs with straps) and bulkiness (18 inches by 5 inches), the Skyloft is not the hammock for backpacking or thru-hiking.

In addition, the Skyloft’s MSRP is $129. That’s a pretty penny for a hammock that doesn’t include hanging straps or a mosquito net. But what the Skyloft lacks in upgrades, it makes up for in spades in comfort.

5 Comparable Camping Hammocks