Colorado Distillery Bottling Limited-Edition Whiskey to Raise Money for Fire Recovery

Boulder Spirits distillery in Colorado is bottling up a limited edition 108.4 proof whiskey to raise money for recovery from the devastating fire that started in December of last year.

The goal behind the 500-bottle batch is to raise $45,000. The limited edition batch of whiskey benefits the Marshall Fire victims. Bottled by Boulder Spirits, the whiskey will have a 54.2% ABV, which is 108.4 proof. This number was chosen by the distillery in recognition of the 1,084 homes destroyed by the December fire

Proceeds from the Whiskey batch benefit survivors through two main charities: the Community Foundation Boulder County and the Boulder County Wildfire Fund. Additionally, Boulder Spirits celebrates the release of the Whiskey on March 12. The distillery will hold the “Love Your Neighbors Release Party” on that date from 3-7 p.m. mountain time. Each bottle sold during the event comes with one custom-labeled bottle plus a commemorative T-shirt and sticker.

“We’re really proud of this whiskey,” said a spokesperson for Boulder Spirits. “As you can tell, even on the commemorative shirt, it’s bottled at 54.2% or 108.4 proof. That’s for the 1,084 homes that were destroyed in the fire. So everything about this whiskey really does have a little bit of a touch, a little bit more meaningful impact than just selling some whiskey to raise some bucks.”

President Biden Discusses Wildfires

In January, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the affected areas. While there, President Biden gave a speech regarding the devastating wildfires and promoting recovery through community efforts.

“There’s nothing so frightening, in my view [as fire],” said President Biden. “I can’t imagine what it’s like to be here in this neighborhood and see winds whipping up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour and see flames approaching. More land has burned in the United States… than make up the entire, in terms of total acreage, as the entire state of New Jersey.”

“The situation is a blinking code red for our nation,” the president then added. He noted unusual weather conditions such as high winds and the lack of snow. President Biden attributed the wild fires to these symptoms of climate change, which made the area “a tinder box.”

“We can’t ignore the reality that these fires are being supercharged, they’re being supercharged,” he continued. The President then addressed the victims directly, adding that the most common question he received from the families was: “What do we do now?”

“Well, hang on to one another,” President Biden concluded. “That’s the way. Find purpose in what you’ve been through.”