Deer and Bobcat Filmed Having a Staring Contest in Bizarre Video

If there’s one thing we know, a staring contest with a bobcat feels like something on the top of the list for things we don’t want to happen to us while outdoors.

Instead of a person locking eyes with a bobcat, a sort of triangle-type starting contestant went down instead.

In Des Moines, Iowa, a woman named Jennifer Kelly witnessed an epic staring contest game between a bobcat and a deer in the drive through Water Works Park. According to Fox2 Now, these two animals were only a couple of feet from the roadway, which made it easy for Kelly to safely see this all go down.

She proceeds to whip out her phone to add a third element to this natural staring contestant. Now, millions of eyes everywhere will get to see this bizarre yet amazing interaction between two interesting animals.

“It’s cool that we can see things like that even living in the city, huh?” Kelly said regarding seeing this interaction in Des Moines, which is the largest city in Iowa.

In the video, she first drives past the deer standing up in a remote forest. Then she continues to drive and spots the bobcat on its stomach staring right back. It glances over at Kelly who is safely in her vehicle before continuing on with that staring contest.

Legend has it the two are still gazing into each other’s eyes from about a yard away. Someone should go check on them to be sure.

Bobcat and a Python Battle It Out

Meanwhile, in the Florida Everglades, there is an invasive Burmese python loose in the area.

It is wreaking havoc on the natural, native ecosystem. That means humans are having to interfere to try to stop the invasive species from completely taking over.

According to Miami New Times, a new study in “Ecology and Evolution” suggest that bobcats may be able to help take care of this situation. Researchers happened to capture images at the Big Cypress National Preserve.

A male bobcat ended up finding a python nest and start to strike at the 120-pound mom. The python ended up defending her nest, but the bobcat came back that night to feast on eggs. It’s the first time a native predator was documented fighting a python nest.

“We’ve heard of bobcats and pythons meeting, but nothing like this. We haven’t seen this kind of resilience in the Everglades ecosystem against invasive apex predators,” Andrea Currylow, the lead researcher said.

Pythons were introduced to the area in the 1990s after pet owners released them and they faced no natural predators. They instead kill raccoons, marsh rabbits, possums, and other mammals that call the Everglades home.