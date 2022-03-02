Evan Williams Reveals 2022 Kentucky Derby Bourbon Bottle, And It’s Beautiful

The two-week festival leading up to the 2022 Kentucky Derby is quickly approaching, and Evan Williams is kicking off the celebrations in a big way. As an official sponsor of the Kentucky Derby Festival six years running, Evan Williams Bourbon took it up a notch this year with a stunning new bottle commemorating the event.

The commemorative bottle comes with a 50th Edition Gold Pegasus Pin sealed in wax on the neck. Forgoing its typical black wax in exchange for a brilliant gold, the Evan Williams bottle also features a label emblazoned with the Kentucky Derby Festival logo. In addition, every purchase includes an official 2022 Pegasus Pin. Each handle of bourbon carries a Pin safely tucked inside an envelope tied to the neck.

Giving a nod to both the 67th Kentucky Derby Festival and the 50th anniversary of the Pegasus Pin, the limited edition 2014 vintage is bottled at 117 proof. And, of course, each bottle gets the royal treatment. Every bottle is marked with the exact day it was put in an oak barrel to age, the barrel number, and the date it was bottled.

The stunning bottle was unveiled at the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience last month. During the event, Artisanal Distiller, Jodie Filiatreau, and Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO, Matt Gibson, hand-dipped two of the limited edition bottles.

How to Get Your Own 2022 Kentucky Derby Bourbon Bottle

The bourbon is available for purchase at select Kentucky area retailers for $79.99. If you’re hoping to get your hands on your own bottle of Evan Williams Single Barrel Vintage Bourbon, don’t wait! The bourbon brand is only releasing 750 commemorative bottles.

Veteran Artisinal Distiller, Jodie Filiateau, expressed his excitement for the special bottle. “The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience is proud to partner with the Kentucky Derby Festival and celebrate a milestone year for the Pegasus Pin, which represents the unique Kentucky spirit that makes this time of year so exciting in the Bluegrass State.”

Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival representative, echoed the sentiment. “Celebrating the 50th year for the Pegasus Pins will make this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival even more special,” Gibson says. “Like the pins, we know Festival fans will want to add this special edition Evan Williams bottle to their collection.”

The 2022 Kentucky Derby Festival will take place from March 16 to May 1. This year’s event includes more than 70 special events leading up to the iconic horse race in May. If you aren’t able to purchase a commemorative bottle, you can still snag a Pegasus Pin from the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience.

A Pegasus Pin, of course, will give you access to many Derby Festival events. Don’t worry if you can’t make it to the Bourbon Experience in time. After March 2nd, the pins will be available at other local retailers.