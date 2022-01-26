Flying Car Gets Clearance to Take Off to the Skies

For many of us of a certain age, this is incredibly exciting. We grew up seeing various visions of the future. However, flying cars were present in many of those visions. Films like The Fifth Element and animated shows like The Jetsons all showed us a world where a family’s daily driver could take to the skies. Now, we’re one step closer to realizing that dream.

Back in November of 2020, Klein Vision’s AirCar made its first successful test flights. The AirCar functions as both a car and a two-seater aircraft. Additionally, owners can park the futuristic vehicle in a normal parking spot. Unlike other small aircraft that are touted as “flying cars,” this vehicle actually flies and drives.

Now, the company is one step closer to releasing its flying cars to the world. According to CNN, the company’s AirCar received an official Certificate of Airworthiness from the Slovak Transport Agency.

The Slovakian flying car creators had to put their AirCar through the paces to get that certificate. They had to complete 70 hours of “rigorous flight testing” before being approved. Those rigorous tests included over 200 takeoffs and landings. A spokesperson for the company added, “The challenging flight tests included the full range of flight and performance maneuvers and demonstrate an astonishing static and dynamic stability in the aircraft mode.” More importantly, those tests are compatible with European Aviation Safety Agency standards. As a result, Klein Vision could see their AirCar receive certification in other European countries in the near future.

Flying Car Stats

Klein Vision’s AirCar will be able to fly at altitudes up to 18,000 feet. This will allow drivers/pilots to get their flying cars well above traffic. However, it would keep them out of the way of commercial aircraft which usually fly much higher than that.

Sure, the AirCar flies, but at its heart, it is still a car. It’s powered by a 1.6L BMW engine. As a result, those lucky enough to get their hands on one of these flying cars will be able to fill up at the gas station. However, you’ll need a pilot’s license to get one of these spectacular vehicles off the ground.

More Exciting News About the AirCar

Klein Vision hopes to have their AirCar on the market within the next twelve months. Inventor Steven Klein said, “AirCar certification opens the door for mass production of very efficient flying cars.”

Kyriakos Kourousis, chair of the Royal Aeronautical Society’s Airworthiness & Maintenance Specialist Group spoke to CNN about the AirCar and its possible future. “If the company which is involved in the certification has made the business case, this will progress in creating a product that can reach the market.”

In short, this is big news for those of us who have been waiting for flying cars to hit the market.