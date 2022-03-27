2022 Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America, Largest Craft Beer Expo in US, Headed to Minnesota

With about 200 craft breweries located throughout the state, Minnesota has long been a go-to spot for craft beer lovers. The mid-western state is full of breweries specializing in a variety of specialty beer from hazy IPAs, fruity sours, or golden ales. And, these beer-tasting opportunities are about to grow quite a bit later this spring, when two of the largest events in the brewing industry are headed to the North Star state.

Minnesota Will Bring in Thousands Of Experts as State Hosts 2022 Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America in May

On May 2-5, two of the brewing industry’s largest events will be coming to the Twin Cities in Minnesota. During the event, around 11,000 brewing experts from all across the country will be joining Minnesota’s nearly 200 local craft breweries in a three-day run of craft-beer appreciations and even a few intriguing collaborations. Among these breweries are both the Little Thistle brewery, and Forager Brewing, both of which are based in Rochester, Minnesota.

Additionally, local Minnesota brewers are already preparing for the largest craft brewing expo to arrive in Minnesota this spring – now that the annual event is just around the corner. Consequently, many of these breweries are developing collab creations.

Local Brewers Have Been Preparing In Weeks Leading Up to the Events

Some of the local brewers are also partnering with a variety of craft brewing colleagues from all over the U.S. And, these experts note, the collaboration possibilities are practically endless.

“It’s just about friends getting together, brewing some beer,” notes Little Thistle co-owner Steve Finney during a recent conversation with The Post Bulletin.

“And challenging our thoughts about brewing,” the Minnesota brewer adds.

Little Thistle is preparing for the annual event by joining forces with a variety of breweries. Specifically, some of these breweries include Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka, Minnesota; Bent Paddle Brewing Co. a Duluth, Minnesota brewery; Lift Bridge Brewing Co., which is based in Stillwater Minnesota; the Eerie Pennsylvania-based Lavery Brewing Co., Pennsylvania; the Noon Whistle Brewing from Naperville, Illinois and the LaCrosse Wisconsin-based company, 608 Brewing Co.

Just down the road from Little Thistle sits Forager Brewing. The brewers at Forager are planning to create collaboration brews during the week of the annual conference and expo. Among those breweries Forager is hosting and collaborating with to create new brews are the Brooklyn New York-based Other Half Brewing Co; 3 Sons Brewing Co. which hails from Dania Beach, Florida; the Rocklin California brewery, Moksa Brewing Co.