Aldi’s Version of the Big Green Egg Has Near-Perfect Five Star Rating: Here’s Why

Lucky for Aldi customers, there’s a new Big Green Egg barbecue duplicate on the market! Creators designed this contraption specifically to cook several different types of foods to perfection. The Aldi Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ costs $437.09 is nowhere and back in stock for spring and summertime.

This special product looks quite similar to the Big Green Egg and Kamado Joe. This was the Aldi bestseller thanks to its near-perfect star rating. Hundreds of grocery store shoppers who rave about its “unbelievable quality” and say it “smokes meat like a dream” helped the product earn this rating.

Other customers notice how the Aldi Big Green Egg compares to other brands of kamado-style barbecues. One customer even said, “it’s $800 cheaper than the other names and very little difference in spec.”

A proud Aldi shopper praised the impressive item. “Great quality, better price! I bought this after ready many reviews, and the price just sealed the deal. I have used it most days since the building, and it hasn’t missed a beat,” they wrote.

Another fan of the product praised its efficiency. “The efficiency of the coals with ceramic is amazing. I can easily complete a 10-hour cook without having to top up the coals.”

The Aldi Big Green Egg can be used to sear, roast, and smoke food. Some users even claimed that it lasts longer than traditional metal barbecues.

More on the Aldi Big Green Egg Barbeque Grill

Well, Outsiders, barbeque season is right around the corner and the Aldi Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ is ready for action. But you better get ready because this won’t be the first time the popular product has sold out. Summer may be a while away, but it’s never too early to prepare for an epic stress-free season.

The Aldi Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ features a ceramic oven. It also includes temperature gauge, powder-coated steel hinge, bands, handle, chimney top, fire grate bring, stainless steel hinge springs, and an ash door bring. But that’s not what makes it stand out from the competition. The traditional BBQ has unusual Japanese-inspired insulation. The insulation even allows people to cook food that is not only moist but rich and smoky also.

Before the Aldi Big Green Egg made its way to the market, the Big Green Egg took chefs by storm.

As the website confirms, “the Big Green Egg reaches perfect cooking temperature and is ready to use in just minutes. Our 100% natural lump charcoal is made from only the best cuts of natural hardwood for superb performance and results. Lighting the charcoal is always quick and easy, as the design of the Big Green Egg allows airflow to circulate efficiently. Use our SpeediLight natural charcoal starters, or an electric or butane starter … and never buy lighter fluid again!”

Now, as amazing as that sounds, it sounds much better to be able to save $976.82 on the Aldi Big Green Egg.