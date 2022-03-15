American Red Cross Partners With Wisconsin Brewery: ‘Give a Pint, Get a Pint’

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has impacted just about every aspect of our lives. From economic changes to social adaptations to a shift in healthcare, we will see these effects for years to come.

One of the most prominent has actually been related to blood. The American Red Cross actually declared a “national blood crisis” in January after the U.S. faced its worse shortage in over a decade. The reason was fewer blood drives due to the pandemic. Sadly, this is at a time in which hospitalization rates are up and people may need blood more than ever.

An unlikely partnership is looking to help with this nationwide issue.

In Madison, Wisconsin, people who donated at a blood drive were able to trade in their blood for a delicious pint of free beer. The American Red Cross and the Wisconsin Brewing Company called the event “Give a Pint, Get a Pint.”

Wisconsin Brewing Company and American Red Cross

They weren’t given a pint of beer right then and there, however. That may not be the greatest idea directly after losing a pint of blood. Rather, these people were given a card to get a free pint whenever they’d like.

According to Channel 3000, Julie Roper from Wisconsin Brewing Company is a longtime donor and wanted to make a difference during this blood shortage. Not only that but it’s a pretty amazing marketing opportunity that helps get the company’s name out to more people.

There was also a local donation option available for people who didn’t want to drive all the way into Madison to donate at Red Cross. It’s the first time the brewery hosted a blood drive, but it’s hopefully not the last.

Wisconsin Brewing Company is far from the only brewery to have this pint-for-pint attitude. Several craft breweries partnered with Blood Bank of Delmarva in 2021. According to Delmarva Blood, participating breweries provided coupons at donor centers and blood drives for the “Blood for a Brew” event. They also released a limited-time-only brew called “You’re so Vein.”

It’s all a great opportunity to get more blood donations as well as to help local businesses continue to thrive.

The Return of the Coors Brewery Tour

During the pandemic, breweries had to adapt their business models. That meant fewer in-house tastings and more bottled purchases.

For example, one of the nation’s most popular breweries, Coors Brewery, is opening its doors for more tours after a two-year hiatus.

According to 9News, starting on March 19 people can go on 90-minute tours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The brewery is in Golden, Colorado. Not to mention, Molson Coors made “enhancements to the tour facility and upgraded the tour format to enrich visitors’ overall experience.”