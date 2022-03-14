Bardstown Bourbon Company Acquired By Private Investment Firm

Bardstown Bourbon Company is now part of Pritzker Private Capital, an investment firm. Bardstown produces and bottles Kentucky bourbon. In addition, it also bottles rye whiskey brands. Reports indicate Pritzker Private Capital will invest in the company. This plan includes members of the Bardstown Bourbon Company management and current investors. Mark Erwin, Bardstown president and CEO, says current management will continue to lead the business.

Bardstown Bourbon Company Sold; Financial Terms Not Disclosed

PPC confirms the acquisition in a statement. Financial terms have not been disclosed. Peter Loftin founded it in 2014. It provides custom distilling for premium brands in the bourbon and rye whiskey categories. The company is located in Bardstown, Kentucky.

Above all, the company’s capacity is up since it began distilling in 2016. Bardstown distills more than 50 unique mash-bills. Now, that’s for more than 30 premium spirits brands. It also distills more than seven million proof gallons annually. This places it among the top 10 U.S.-based whiskey distillers by volume. Most importantly, Bardstown Bourbon is the largest custom distiller in America. We get more about this from The Whiskey Wash.

“Bardstown Bourbon is redefining the bourbon industry,” Erwin said. “Our devotion to quality, custom distillation, and innovations in blending.” This, he says, combines with “a unique, modern Kentucky Bourbon Trail experience.” It builds the company into a leading position in a high-growth category.

Erwin says Bardstown is “thrilled” to partner with PPC. He says this will help “grow this company’s distilling, bottling, and brand capacity to its greatest potential. The PPC team shares our commitment to a culture focused on innovation and teamwork.”

PPC Investment Partner Calls Bardstown ‘An Excellent Fit’

Additionally, PPC investment partner Chris Trick says the Bardstown partnership is “an excellent fit.” He says this “goes along with their experience and focus on investing in innovative food and beverage producers.”

Trick says this combines state-of-the-art production capabilities and leading brands. He tosses in strong partnerships, too. What does PPC Chairman and CEO Tony Pritzker say? He says that his team wants more connections. Especially for family capital and family-owned companies. Pritzker also says PPC has “had the pleasure of getting to know Mark and the Bardstown team over the last few years.”

Pritzker believes this brings an “understanding of the company’s family tradition and the resources to support its next phase of growth.” Bardstown is on active farmland in the heart of Kentucky. In the same vein, its Collaborative Distilling Program allows custom production of bourbon and rye whiskey brands. The Bardstown Bourbon Company spreads out on 100 acres.

Bourbon lovers, here’s what Bardstown is like. It is the first Napa Valley-style destination on the famed Kentucky Bourbon Trail. In conclusion, this combines distilling, culinary, and beverage expertise.