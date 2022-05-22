BBQ Joint Donates $500K to Veterans Organization Honor Flight Network for Armed Forces Day

Nothing brings people together like barbecue and support for American veterans. That’s why the Florida BBQ restaurant-turned-national chain, Mission BBQ, has donated over $500,000 to the Honor Flight Network just in time for Armed Forces Day on May 21, 2022.

Since the company’s conception in 2011, Mission Barbecue has been supporting our nation’s service members through good food and good deeds. The company’s latest half-million-dollar donation is just another example of the selfless work that Mission BBQ happily provides.

“Mission Barbecue was the story of a couple of best friends that had a wealth of barbecue,” explained co-founder Bill Kraus during a Fox & Friends segment. “But more importantly, a love of country wanted to build something that meant something. And so we did open our first location on September 11 of 2011, to serve, honor and thank our American heroes, and as a byproduct of that, we continue to serve and in serving, we stepped forward.”

As standard in Mission BBQ, each purchase of their American Heroes cup benefits a veteran organization in the country. The latest recipient happened to be the Honor Flight Network. Kraus and fellow co-founder Steve Newton knew just how important Honor Flights are to surviving service members.

And they couldn’t think of a better way to give back on Armed Forces Day.

“We stand alongside wonderful organizations like we do today, the Honor Flight Network, and we are absolutely so proud of all of our teammates, forever thankful for all of our customers to be able to present today to the honor network through the sale of our American Heroes cup a check in the amount of $533,462,” Kraus continued, presenting the gigantic check.

Honor Flight Network Rep Explains the Significance of Mission BBQ’s Massive Donation for Veterans

Unless you’ve served our country, it’s hard to explain just how meaningful Honor Flights are to American veterans. However, the Mission BBQ co-founders understood that this was an experience that every one of our nation’s heroes deserves. Likewise, Honor Flight Network representative Matt Shuman demonstrated just how powerful the BBQ joint’s gesture was.

“Honor Flights, since 2005, has flown just over 250,000 veterans to Washington DC to visit the memorials raised in their honor,” Shuman shared. “It’s an amazing and humbling experience. These people come from all over the country often with guardians.”

“We’re just so incredibly thankful to our friends here at Mission BBQ … for supporting our flight,” Shuman continued. “We still have 50,000 veterans on our waitlist to come to Washington D.C. So this check right here is gonna be a large part of getting more veterans to Washington D.C. so we can honor them. They served us and now collectively we get to serve them. It’s the least that we can do.”