Outsider Whiskey Bracket: Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Others Go Head to Head to Win Best Whiskey

We had our own Selection Sunday yesterday, and a bracket full of bourbons was the result. This March Madness, Outsider social media will host battles between the most popular bourbons, whiskeys, and ryes. Social media followers are encouraged to vote via polls on Outsider Twitter and Instagram stories to keep their favorite in the running for Best Whiskey.
While social media votes will determine winners, we encourage you to print a bracket of your own and select your own winners.
This will be updated daily as social media reveals the winners and your favorite whiskeys advance.
Round 1
Weller vs. Willet
Bulleit vs. 1792
Colonel Taylor vs. Crown Royal
Makers Mark vs Smoke Wagon
Jack vs. Evan Williams
Widow Jane vs High West
Eagle Rare vs McKenna
Old Forrester vs Michters
Buffalo Trace vs Jim Beam
Knob Creek vs Dickel
Woodford Reserve vs New Riff
Four Roses vs. Angel’s Envy
Blanton’s vs Uncle Nearest
Wild Turkey vs Jefferson’s
Basil Hayden vs Stagg Jr.
Elijah Craig vs Old Grandad