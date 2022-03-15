Outsider Whiskey Bracket: Woodford Reserve, Four Roses, Others Go Head to Head to Win Best Whiskey

We had our own Selection Sunday yesterday, and a bracket full of bourbons was the result. This March Madness, Outsider social media will host battles between the most popular bourbons, whiskeys, and ryes. Social media followers are encouraged to vote via polls on Outsider Twitter and Instagram stories to keep their favorite in the running for Best Whiskey.

While social media votes will determine winners, we encourage you to print a bracket of your own and select your own winners.

This will be updated daily as social media reveals the winners and your favorite whiskeys advance.

Round 1

Weller vs. Willet

Bulleit vs. 1792

Colonel Taylor vs. Crown Royal

Makers Mark vs Smoke Wagon

Jack vs. Evan Williams

Widow Jane vs High West

Eagle Rare vs McKenna

Old Forrester vs Michters

Buffalo Trace vs Jim Beam

Knob Creek vs Dickel

Woodford Reserve vs New Riff

Four Roses vs. Angel’s Envy

Blanton’s vs Uncle Nearest

Wild Turkey vs Jefferson’s

Basil Hayden vs Stagg Jr.

Elijah Craig vs Old Grandad