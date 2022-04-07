Budweiser Launches MLB-Themed Beer Cans: How to Get Them

There’s nothing more American than baseball and Budweiser beer. But what happens when you put the two together? You wind up with some pretty damn cool beer cans. Major League Baseball opening day takes place on Thursday, April 7th this year. Now, in celebration of the season, Budweiser unveiled its limited-edition line of MLB-themed cans. And if baseball’s your sport, then this is just the brew for you this spring.

For Outsiders looking to snag a case of Budweiser’s limited-edition MLB cans, they shouldn’t be too hard to find. According to WGN9, the new cans can be found anywhere Budweiser beer is sold. Check out the 14 different designs below.

Introducing our limited edition @MLB Buds. Wear your team pride on your sleeve—and your beer. pic.twitter.com/vmBY7O0PTx — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) April 5, 2022

In speaking to Budweiser and their sponsorship of the MLB, the brewery’s vice-president, Ricardo Marques, said, “This year, we wanted to leverage our long-standing partnership with MLB to raise a toast to the fans by giving them a piece of their hometown to enjoy right in the palm of their hand with our MLB designed team cans.”

NBC Chicago reports the 14 designs are inspired by MLB hometowns across the country, while WGN9 states each design saw completion by local artists, featuring key landmarks and symbols that speak to each of the teams’ flair and personality.

Featured teams include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays, Texas Rangers, and Washington Nationals.

Before the ‘King of Beers,’ There was the ‘King of Bottled Beer’

Draft, canned, bottled—no matter how you drink a Bud, it’ll always be known as the “king of beers.” However, despite its long reign in the U.S., the king of beers wasn’t always known as the king of beers. Instead, Budweiser beer once boasted a nickname with a few more syllables.

So what changed?

Well, when the brand was initially founded in the late 19th century, Budweiser boasted a unique kind of pasteurization technology making national distribution more conceivable than other brands around the U.S. As such, while competitors worked to process brew inside draught kegs, Budweiser, for the most part, sailed right past that practice. Instead, the brewery leaned toward mass bottling, enabling the company to sell more product nationwide.

Thus, Budweiser became known as “The King of Bottled Beer.”

However, that would only be a temporary title. By the mid-20th century, Budweiser added cans to the brand, making its original title quite inaccurate. From there, we got “The King of Beers,” still proudly stamped across the brewery’s products today.