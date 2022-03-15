Budweiser to Test New Supreme Beer in Select Markets

Are you in the golden spot to test a new throne-worthy beer from Budweiser?

Well, if you’re in California you’ve got the best luck.

Avid beer lovers all across California will get to test the new Budweiser Supreme drink before it launches throughout the rest of the country. Everyone can eventually get their hands on this new product, but Californians get first dibs this time around.

According to 790 KABC, Anheuser-Busch started to distribute Budweiser Supreme to stores in California already. They will be one of the five markets that get to taste test and judge this new beer from the popular company.

Introducing Budweiser Supreme, an American golden lager triple filtered and brewed with honey malt for refreshing flavor. An American classic, reimagined. #BudweiserSupreme pic.twitter.com/fg0OTfFtgr — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) March 14, 2022

This brew will be available to the rest of the nation by the end of the year, which may not be much of a pleasant timeline for those patiently waiting. If you’re living in New York, Ohio, West Texas, or Washington D.C., you’ll get your hands on this drink before everyone else, too. These are the other four test markets the beer is getting dropped in hot to.

So, what is it exactly you’d be signing up for when you bring a fresh pack of Budweiser Supreme home?

It is an American Golden Lager that has been brewed with honey malt, which is going to give the beer an all-around sweeter and more sippable taste. This new beer is also triple filtered. The beer will be available for purchase in a can and bottle form. Budweiser has been developing this golden lager for the last two years prior to this release.

So far, the beer has mixed reviews for those who have tried it. It has a 2.5 rating on Untappd with 620 total ratings so far.

Anheuser-Busch and Russia

As Budweiser celebrates this new release, the company is also grappling with how to personally handle the Russia-Ukraine invasion. Other beverage and food companies are siding with Ukraine and pulling products and operations in Russia in a humanitarian effort. This is to show support, as well as weaken Russia’s economy, amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA asked its partner in Russia, Anadolu Efes, to suspend brewing Budweiser in Russia. The company also plans to forfeit any profits from its joint venture.

The company is not alone, seeing as many other big alcohol brands are also halting exports to Russia.

As of now, InBev SA has not suspended operations yet, despite pressure from internal and external forces. It is unclear how much money AB InBev makes from its Efes joint venture.

Meanwhile, one of the company’s close rivals, Heineken NV, said it is stopping all production, sale, and advertising in Russia. Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, and Starbucks are amongst some of the most recent businesses to announce they are halting business in Russia.