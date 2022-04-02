Buffalo Trace Whiskey Raises $280,000 for Charity Auctioning Five Rare O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey Bottles

Buffalo Trace Distillery recently put up five extremely rare six-liter bottles of its vintage-dated whiskey for auction, with proceeds benefitting multiple charities. The company’s O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey dates back to 1982 — an impressive 40-year vintage in the bourbon world, but just a drop in the bucket for the 234-year-old distillery, itself.

A direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits called BlockBar hosted the auction, according to The Whiskey Wash. Buffalo Trace decided to auction the bottles as non-fungible tokens, as well; meaning the winning bidder actually received a receipt of sale on the blockchain. The winners can cash in their token receipt at the end of the year for the physical bottle (or sell them, if so desired). The blockchain guarantees authenticity due to its unbreakable encryption.

Over the course of five days and many other bottles sold, the auction raised close to $300,000 for charities. The top bid of $60,000 went for a single bottle of the vintage O.F.C. Bourbon Whiskey.

“We are humbled by the result of our first NFT. And we are humbled to contribute to such well-deserving charities,” said Sara Saunders, vice president of bourbon for Buffalo Trace Distillery, in a prepared statement.

Winning a Buffalo Trace auction comes with much more than just a bottle of bourbon

When the winners redeem their NFTs, they will also unlock a personal invitation to Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, KY for a private VIP tour experience. The tour includes exclusive tastings from Buffalo Trace’s rarest and most sought-after private collection. Some previous vintages from the O.F.C. collection will also be offered, according to the distillery.

“Buffalo Trace is one of the most celebrated and awarded distilleries in the world, and we were so excited to partner with them for our first auction,” said Dov Falic, CEO and co-founder of BlockBar. “The sales raised over a quarter of a million US dollars. Proceeds benefited five global charities including World Central Kitchen, which has been supplying hot meals to thousands of Ukrainian refugees. It’s a fantastic privilege to be able to raise money for such a worthy collection of causes. And we look forward to our next drop with Buffalo Trace.”

The distillery also pledged to donate 2,022 bottles of its rarest whiskeys this year in support of various non-profits. Other rare bottles included in the ’22 donation selection include The Single Oak Project, the Weller vertical line, the Blanton’s vertical line, and the E.H. Taylor vertical line.

“We really want to make an impact in 2022,” said Saunders. “We’ve got a wonderful database so far of nonprofit organizations; but we encourage others from across the U.S. and the world to register their charitable organization, as we know the need is great. We’ve handpicked some of the best whiskies from across our portfolio, in hopes they garner top dollar for the recipients.”

Funds raised will benefit the World Central Kitchen, the James Beard Foundation, the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and many others.