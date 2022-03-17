Busch Beer Wants Your Dog on Its Next Can of Dog Brew

Every single dog on the planet deserves the spotlight and that’s just an absolute fact.

Now, Busch beer wants to make one loyal dog owner’s pup best friend the center of attention on its next can. While every mom and dog dad thinks their dog is the best and deserves this honor, only one will get it.

The dog isn’t ending up on an alcohol beer from Busch, rather it will be featured on the company’s Dog Brew. This is an alcohol-free bone broth that can be given to your furry best friend as a special treat. It was a way for your best friend to finally be able to have a brew with you.

The company launched the product in 2020 but is now looking for some new art to make it stand out.

🗣️ SEND DOGS PICS! 🗣️



But seriously…tweet the last image you took of your dog with #BuschBarkBracket and #Contest! No cheating. ​



Your puparazzi skills could put your favorite fur face on our next Dog Brew can! — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 17, 2022

For people 21 and over, from March 15 to March 22, you can post a photo to social media using the hashtags #BuschBarkBracket and #Contest. Honestly, it’s the best faux March Madness bracket we’ve ever seen.

We’re looking for a dog to be the face of our new Busch Dog Brew can! ​



Share a pic of your pup and tell us why your dog is the Most Valuable Pup with #BuschBarkBracket #Contest NOW for their chance to make the FINAL FUR bracket while there's still time! pic.twitter.com/24MNPp4o9x — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) March 15, 2022

In addition to the photo, people are also supposed to share what exactly makes their dog stand out as the MVP (Most Valuable Pup, if you will). On March 23, the final round will take place on what is also National Puppy Day. Then, on March 29, we’ll have our official soon-to-be Busch can star.

This is not the first time the company wanted to highlight its customers (both humans and dogs). Last year, Busch decided to hire a Chief Tasting Officer to make sure that delicious broth was meeting expectations.

More on Busch’s Dog-Friendly Competitions

The dog that won got $20,000 and pet insurance. That is one well-compensated pup. Not only that, but this lighthearted competition was so popular it led to this can art extravaganza.

“The reaction to Busch Dog Brew’s release last year was so overwhelmingly positive that we knew we had a big challenge in Year 2 to keep the momentum going. So to expand the brand this year, we needed a true expert in the space on our team. We’re excited to give one qualified canine a real, paying job and to tap into their insider knowledge of our target consumer to expand Busch Dog Brew in 2021!” wrote the company regarding the past competition.

Well, let’s take a look at some of those entries, shall we?

One person already went ahead and photoshopped their dog on the can. We mostly just love that the dog’s name is Loretta Lynn.

Another pet owner decided to pull out all the stops for this bracket by putting their pet in a little basketball outfit.

Teddy is a slam dunk for the Bark Bracket Pup🏀 #BuschBarkBracket #contest pic.twitter.com/Q2w7mrqBFT — meg pawelski (@megp111) March 16, 2022

There are already hundreds of dogs the social media team will have to look through before picking a winner. They all look like winners to us though.