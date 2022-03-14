Cajun Navy Teams Up With United by BBQ To Give Back To Healthcare Workers

Pinnacle Search and Rescue, otherwise known as the Cajun Navy, is teaming up with United by BBQ to show their support for healthcare workers. The two organizations will be showing their appreciation for the hardworking staff at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. They’ll be cooking pulled pork outside of the hospital for staff on Saturday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We wanted to do something special to show our appreciation for the amazing work that OLOL staff is doing during this difficult time,” said Jon Bridgers, founder, and CEO of Pinnacle Search and Rescue (Cajun Navy 2016). “We hope that this small gesture will help to brighten their day.”

“We’re excited to team up with Pinnacle Search and Rescue for this event,” added Jeff Petkevicius, executive director of United by BBQ. “The pulled pork will be delicious, and it’ll be great to get to know the staff at OLOL a little better.”

These Organizations Are In the Business Of Helping Others

Jeff Petkevicius has been a staple in the BBQ scene since 2010, which is when his professional BBQ career began. He competed for eight years and won sixteen Grand and Reserve titles. He was even chosen to appear on the TV show BBQ Pitmasters. On the show, he helped open and operate several restaurants, including Salty Joe’s BRQ, and the Real Deal.

Jeff first got to see how BBQ could help those in need in Oregon. While he was there, his competitive BBQ team worked with Mission BBQ (a Portland Rescue Mission affiliate). Now, he’s excited to extend that help to others, especially at this event in Baton Rouge.

Both Cajun Navy and United by BBQ have made it their mission to help people, including healthcare workers. Events like this are a great way for the organizations to practice their values. Some of those values are teamwork, hard work, and compassion.

What Is Cajun Navy?

Pinnacle Search and Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. They provide search and rescue services free of charge. The organization is mostly made up of skilled volunteers. Pinnacle Search and Rescue is often called Cajun Navy, a name that originated in 2005.

As we know, Hurricane Katrina caused devastating flooding in LA. Local officials asked for volunteers with boats to help with rescue operations. A loosely organized group of boaters from the area responded to this call for help. They soon became known as the Cajun Navy. Since then, Newstrail reports that they’ve helped with other dangerous storms, including Hurricanes Rita and Ike.

As we can see, their help extends past storms and flooding. “It doesn’t matter whether an emergency takes place on land in Baton Rouge, on the water in Lake Pontchartrain, or anywhere in the Southern United States,” Jon Bridgers explained. “We’ll be there to help.”