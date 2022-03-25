Chik-Fil-A Partners With Darling Ingredients to Turn Its Old Cooking Oil Into Fuel

Gas prices are on the rise, but thanks to Chik-Fil-A, we’re on our way to a greener, renewable fuel source.

Alternative fuel sources are an area of significant interest with increasing interest in climate change. And don’t forget the current state of traditional gas prices. It seems Chik-Fil-A is committing to biofuel, partnering with Darling Ingredients in its latest feat.

According to Fox Business, news of the new partnership went public earlier this week. Darling Ingredients Inc. made the announcement in a press release. Together, the Darling Ingredients and Chik-Fil-A plan to turn the used oil from the restaurant into a “cleaner-burning” fuel source.

Specifically, DAR PRO Solutions, owned by Darling Ingredients, will maintain the collection of Chik-Fil-A’s used cooking oil. As per the outlet, DAR PRO plans to collect used cooking oil from locations across the United States and Canada.

DAR PRO’s collection method will prove beneficial to Chik-Fil-A. Each location will have a holding tank. From these, the collection company will remove used oil without interrupting daily services. Afterward, they bring the used oil to the nearest “biosecure processing plant.”

According to the website, “The majority of used cooking oil is recycled and used in the production of clean-burning biofuels.”

Darling Ingredients’ Executive Vice President of Renewables and U.S. Specialty Operations, Sandra Dudley, spoke highly of their partnership with Chik-Fil-A. She said, “We admire Chik-Fil-A’s commitment to reducing food waste out of our landfills while delivering a renewable fuel that reduces [greenhouse gas] emissions.”

Chik-Fil-A ‘Committed to Caring’

After partnering with Darling Ingredients, and DAR PRO by extension, Chik-Fil-A expressed pride in their commitment to caring. Once DAR PRO shared news of the new partnership this week, Rodney Bullard, Chik-Fil-A’s vice president of corporate social responsibility made a statement of his own. He said, “At Chik-Fil-A, we are committed to caring – and that includes caring for others through our food and caring for our planet.”

He continued, “Our innovative partnership with DAR PRO Solutions helps us be responsible stewards of the resources at our restaurants and allows us to support the future of renewable transportation energy – all while positively influencing the communities we serve.”

Since gas prices skyrocketed this month, more and more Americans are making a push for greener, more renewable energy. It has become even more pertinent as specified cities and states across the nation have seen fuel prices surpass $5.00, even $6.00.

Currently, the national average for the price per gallon sits at $4.24, the latest report from AAA. That said, it has put a strain on American households at varying economic levels, which makes initiatives, like the partnership between Chik-Fil-A and Darling Ingredients, so crucial.

As the Russian invasion ensues and President Biden has banned Russian oil imports, Americans must look for alternative fuel sources.