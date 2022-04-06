Coors Beer Celebrates 149 Year Legacy With Limited-Edition Packaging and Giveaway

Yeungling might be the oldest beer in the U.S. and Bud Light might be America’s top favorite, but Coors is preparing to celebrate a milestone of its own as it approaches its 149th year as one of the nation’s top brands. In celebration of the event, the brewery is marking its legacy with limited edition packaging, apparel, and a special giveaway.

Thursday, April 7th is not only National Beer Day here in the U.S. It also marks the start of Coors Banquet’s Own the Legacy celebration. Yahoo! Finance shared that Coors Banquet’s celebratory event will see the company release three unique limited-edition cans. Each of the three cans will sport a design that speaks to Coors’ values and rich history. The outlet further revealed each design shines a light on an “essential piece” of the Coors Banquet story.

In addition, the company has teamed up with the American-based apparel brand, Huckberry. Coors plans to release clothing designs that reflect the same values and history prominent on the company’s limited-edition cans. The outlet shared that those who purchase a case of the collectible cans will have access to a special QR code that directs Coors beer lovers to the exclusive merchandise available during the event.

Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors Family of Brands, spoke about what the celebratory event represents.

“Coors Banquet is not only an iconic American beer brand, but one that is committed to the guiding principles that established our legacy.”

He continued, “With the release of this collection, we want to give everyone the opportunity to own a part of the Coors Banquet legacy by raising a can or wearing the merch in celebration of the one and only banquet beer.”

How to Participate in the Coors Beer Giveaway

Some giveaways are incredibly exclusive. However, Coors Beer is giving all Outsiders the chance to own a case of limited edition Banquet cans as well as apparel to go with it. However, if you’re a diehard Coors Banquet lover, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of their giveaway.

The Coors Banquet giveaway registration doesn’t go live until April 7th (aka National Beer Day). Nevertheless, we have all the details as to how you can participate.

Be sure to head over to OwnTheLegacy.com where you’ll have access to all the information regarding Coors’ 149th celebration. On the home page, you’ll see a big ol’ “Enter Here” button and that’s your jumping-off point for partaking in the giveaway.

If you happen to win the Coors Beer sweepstakes then you’ll get to take home the entirety of the Limited-Edition Coors X Huckberry Legacy Line. The line entails a collection of Coors Banquet vintage-inspired shirts, hats, and tee designs, all of which tie into the beer’s iconic origins.

Coors will kick off the Own the Legacy sweepstakes on Thursday, April 7th around 12 p.m. CT and it will run through June 30th, 2022. Click here to access all the details regarding the limited-edition cans, apparel, and giveaway.