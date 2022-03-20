Coors Light Is Selling 6-Packs of Beer-Flavored Lollipops

March Madness is upon us, and while we here at Outsider are diligently filling out our whiskey bracket, Coors Light is marketing to all the stressed-out basketball fans. According to studies, sucking on lollipops or hard candies can reduce stress and create a calming effect. So, Coors Light is tapping into that research and coming out with beer-flavored lollipops.

Non-alcoholic but still intended for adults, the lollipops taste like Coors Light and even include a layer of “foam” on top. They’re called “Chillollipops,” and Coors Light is selling them by the 6-pack.

Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for Coors, said in an announcement of the new product, “March is one of the most stressful times of the year for a college basketball fan. During all the incredible highs and lows of March basketball, Coors Light is the brand to bring a moment of chill.”

According to a report from Coors, there is some merit to the research. The beer company included a statement from Donald E. Gibson, professor at Manhattan College, who said, “Emotions are contagious. If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation.”

The Science Behind Coors Light Lollipops

So, is it true? I can’t find any specific studies about lollipops, but there is some research from the University of Cincinnati that states that eating or drinking sweets “may decrease the production of the stress-related hormone glucocorticoid.” According to Yvonne Ulrich-Lai, Ph.D., who was part of the 2005 study, “Glucocorticoids are produced when psychological or physical stressors activate a part of the brain called the ‘stress axis.'” Glucocorticoids are hormones that help us both survive and recover from stress. An excess of these hormones can actually cause weight gain and a decreased immune system.

Apparently, there’s no telling if these beer-flavored lollipops are really going to be all that affective of reducing March Madness stress. But, they do sound like a fun product to get fans into the spirit of college basketball. Coors Light is still the 5th favorite light beer in America, after all. The lollipops are available throughout the duration of March Madness. You can purchase a 6-pack for $3.17 at Coors Light’s website.

Coors Light Gets Rid of Plastic Rings On Packaging

While there probably won’t be any plastic rings to worry about on the Chillollipops, you also don’t have to worry about plastic rings on any of Coors Light’s packaging. The company made an announcement at the beginning of March that Coors is moving away from plastic rings for 6-packs. Instead, they’re implementing cardboard-wrap carriers later in the year.

Apparently, Molson Coors is putting $85 million into the switch from plastic to cardboard, aiming to be one of the biggest beer brands to do so. The parent company is calling for the entire family of brands to switch to cardboard by 2025. Coors is building off of a 2017 plan to have 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging. That’s a big step in the right direction for protecting the Earth.