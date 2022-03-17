coors-light-releases-beer-flavored-chillollipops-for-ncaa-march-madness

It’s time for March Madness, folks. It is almost like Christmas for so many hoops fans all across the country as the NCAA Tournament kicks off on Thurs in the Round of 64. Because of the high profile the tournament brings, various brands may opt to get involved in the NCAA March Madness fun, and Coors Light is no different. Indeed, Coors Light just released a beer-flavored Chillollipops for NCAA March Madness.

It’s exactly how it sounds. It is a lollipop, but the only difference is that it involves Coors Light. The reasoning behind the idea was emotions. With so many teams playing in the Big Dance, it was unlikely that a number of folks would not be on edge while watching their teams play. It’s a one-and-done scenario in the NCAA Tournament. Emotions run high.

Manhattan College professor, Donald E. Gibson, Ph.D., said, “Emotions are contagious.” He continued, “If there are strong emotions around us, it’s very easy to be swept up in them. I believe that something as simple as a lollipop could have a calming influence in an emotionally charged situation.” It’s the little things from his perspective. It’s not as crazy as you might think. Emotions are a funny thing and something as simple as a lollipop could relax and calm a fan going through it in the NCAA Tournament.

How It All Works

Marcelo Pascoa, who is the Vice President of Marketing for the Coors Family of Brands also said, “March is one of the most stressful times of the year for a college basketball fan.” It really is. He added, “During all the incredible highs and lows of March basketball, Coors Light is the brand to bring a moment of chill. Whether in the form of a Chillollipop to bring the calm, or a mountain-cold Coors Light to refresh spirits.”

It’s all about the “chill” element that this will bring. It’s another way for fans of both Coors Light and the NCAA Tournament to watch the game and enjoy themselves. It can only serve as another helpful option as folks really go through it as they live and die with their teams. The point of the Chillollipop is a fun way for folks to enjoy the tournament and keep their emotions in check. Still, it is uncertain if all this will actually prove any serious results. It’s still very hard to say. Pascoa added, “Will it work? We don’t know, but we can’t imagine anyone has ever been unhappy or angry with a lollipop in their mouth, so we wanted to give the Coors Light Chillollipop experiment a try.”

Still, it is another way for folks to enjoy the NCAA Tournament and all that March Madness brings to the world.