Denver Brewery Whips Up Ukrainian Beer to Provide Support for the Invaded Country

A Denver brewery and a Ukrainian brewery are teaming up to make a drink and the proceeds will help provide support for those affected by the Russian invasion.

Are any of you Outsiders are in the Denver area? If so, we encourage you to head over to Long Table Brewhouse whenever you get the chance. They have recently teamed up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a new beer. The best part? Once it’s tapped, a portion of the proceeds will be used to help support the Ukrainian community in need. If all goes according to plan, the beer will be tapped in about three or four weeks. Long Table plans to sell it on draft and also in six-packs.

The unique partnership first started when Colorado resident Nykola Vantsa saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. Vantsa, who was actually born in Ukraine, noticed that the Pravda Beer Theatre’s post contained several of their beer recipes. They were encouraging beer makers from all over the world to use the recipes to make a beer that could in turn help support those impacted by the Russian invasion.

“I’m kind of regular here, it’s the closest brewery to my house. So this is an awesome neighborhood brewery and they do a lot for the community,” Vantsa told 9News.

Denver Brewery the First in the City to Use Ukraine Beer Recipe

By the sounds of it, Long Table Brewhouse quickly agreed to start brewing the beer with Vantsa. So, if any of you Denver residents or visitors are a fan of Golden Ales, this is one you definitely have to try. It’s all for a good cause.

“It’s amazing I feel like the whole world’s on our side,” Vantsa continued. “I feel like the whole world is coming together. We’ve been divided for so long and it takes a tragedy to pull everyone together.”

It goes without saying that Ukraine needs all the support it can get right now. So, while Long Table Brewhouse is the first in the city to try out the Ukrainian beer recipe, they may not be the last. Vantsa is spreading the word to other establishments as well.

“Denver being a beer-centric city it’d be awesome if brewers can just get on board and do whatever they can any little help. Anything you can do for the Ukrainian community would be so helpful.”

Meanwhile, if you’re wondering where Long Table Brewhouse is located in the city, don’t worry. They are located at 2895 Fairfax Street in Denver and their hours are as follows:

Monday closed

closed Tuesday-Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to their website, they are tucked into the North Park Hill neighborhood in a building dating back to the 1920s. It was restored to house the company’s seven-barrel brewhouse, which is on display in the taproom, and their seven-barrel fermentation tanks, housed in the basement.