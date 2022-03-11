dozens-of-asheville-breweries-band-together-to-raise-money-for-ukraine

Asheville, North Carolina, is sort of like the strange cousin of the other cities in the southern United States. Known for its “Stay Weird” slogan, vibrant arts scene, incredible outdoor adventures, and many, many breweries, Asheville has plenty of southern charm but expresses that charm in its own offbeat way.

It’s a weird town, no doubt, but to know Asheville is to love it. And this week, the small mountain city gave us yet another reason to adore it – more than two dozen breweries, bars, and restaurants around town pledged to raise money for Ukraine. March 9, 2022, marked the first day of Asheville’s “Benevolent Spirits” fundraiser.

It’s as easy as buying a beer. 26 Asheville-area breweries, bars & restaurants are banding together to help Ukraine. The #BenevolentSpirits initiative aims to raise $$$ to help feed those in need right now. Details tonight @ 10&11 on @WLOS_13 #ChefsForUkraine #WorldCentralKitchen pic.twitter.com/OWicUhUTOz — Hannah Mackenzie (@Hannahh_Mackk) March 10, 2022

The campaign, which aims to benefit those hit hardest by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was started by Burial Beer Co.’s chef and restaurant owner, Katie Button. “It’s a great way, an easy way for restaurants, breweries, [and] bars to activate our community to help fund causes in need,” said Button.

The funds collected from the campaign will go to World Central Kitchen, an organization working to provide food for victims of natural disasters and other crises. “They are currently over at eight border crossing locations in Ukraine feeding people,” Button said. “World Central Kitchen believes that access to food is a universal human right. So they are there at these border crossings, feeding people who are families fleeing Ukraine and also families who are staying in Ukraine.”

Details of Asheville Breweries’ Ukraine Fundraiser

From now until March 15, 2022, breweries, bars, and restaurants around Asheville are encouraged to choose a beverage and donate sales proceeds from that beverage to the cause. This allows not only businesses but Asheville locals to do their part in the Ukraine relief efforts as well.

Burial Beer Co. CEO and co-founder, Jess Reiser, gave the following statement on the fundraiser. “It can be so easy to, like, feel removed from it in our little corner of the mountains. To really like feel like you are connected to a cause that is benefiting people who live clear across the world from you is really impactful.”

Burial Beer Co. chose their Shadowclock Pilsner as their campaign beverage, served at the Forestry Camp Taproom + Kitchen in South Asheville. “It is one of our more popular beers, and so we wanted to ensure that the drink that we chose was going to have as much impact on the fundraising efforts as possible,” Reiser said.

The fundraiser began with Burial Beer Co., but keep in mind that Burial Beer is just one of 26 businesses across the incredible city of Asheville to pledge a drink to the campaign. Here’s a list of the remaining businesses, in case you feel like drinking a fantastic beer for an even better cause!