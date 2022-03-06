FDA Recalls Dozens of Beef Jerky Brands Over Listeria Contamination

The FDA is issuing a recall of beef jerky. More than 70 different beef jerky products across the United States are being pulled thanks to a listeria contamination.

We know that you Outsiders love your beef jerky. So do we. Beef jerky is a terrific on-the-go snack for your outdoorsy lifestyle. It’s delicious, nutritious, and super convenient. But health officials are encouraging you to throw out any beef jerky you bought on February 23 in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Alabama, California, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas.

What You Need To Know

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that more than 70 different beef jerky products across the country were recalled due to listeria contamination

You should throw out any jerky bought on February 23 in New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Alabama, California, Michigan, North Carolina, and Texas

Some of the jerky brands include Arrow’s Native Foods, Old South, Bacon Mamma Jamma, Dubin Farms Market, Gold Mine Jerky, and Jerked Out

Symptoms of listeria infection may include muscle aches, headace, diarrhea, and gastrointestinal problems

The contamination issue was first discovered by FSIS during a routine follow-up procedure after a product sample they had tested positive for listeria. The group of jerky products in question comes from a batch made on February 23, 2022. Each of them bears an establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. You can view the entire list of products here.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer’s pantries,” the recall notice stated. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

As it currently stands, there have been no confirmed reports of any sicknesses due to the consumption of the jerky. If you do come down with an illness, you should contact your healthcare provider.

More About Listeria Infections

You may be wondering what makes a listeria contamination so dangerous. Well, don’t worry. We’ve got all the answers you need right here on Outsider.

First and foremost, food with listeria contamination may not look or smell bad. But it can still cause serious and in some cases life-threatening infections. If you’ve eaten any of the recalled beef jerky products or you know someone who has, you or them should seek medical treatment and tell the doctor about potential exposure to listeria. Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people with a weakened immune system are at the greatest risk of a serious or life-threatening infection as a result of listeria contamination.

Meanwhile, symptoms you need to be on the lookout for include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Also, make sure to closely monitor yourself for symptoms during the coming weeks. It can take upwards of two months after exposure to Listeria for symptoms to develop.