Fire Trucks Will Be Serving Up Brats and Brews at Milwaukee’s Traveling Beer Gardens This Spring

Milwaukee County is officially kicking the Spring season by announcing two fire trucks will be serving beer, brats, hot dogs, and pretzels in parks.

According to NBC15, the fire trucks will be circulating Milwaukee County’s parks with beer and food starting on May 11th. The first park it will visit is Juneau Park. The next park will be Froemming Park. The trucks will make an appearance in that park on May 25th.

Milwaukee County Parks Director, Guy Smith, shares with the media outlet that in 2021, the trucks served 55,000 pints of beer; 2,000 root beer floats; 7,700 brats and hot dogs; and 4,500 pretzels. Smith further reveals that all the revenue from the trucks went towards improving the parks.

Milwaukee County also reveals that the trucks will be visiting 10 of the county’s parks during the beer garden season. Other parks on the schedule are Cooper Park, Grant Park, Lake Park, and Greenfield Park. The County also released the upcoming season’s menu.

Milwaukee Food Trucks Are Continuing to Struggle With the Higher Gas Prices

Last week, food truck organizers in Milwaukee revealed that they are struggling to keep business going with current high gas prices. Griselda Arista, the owner of La Chinampa Taco Truck, shared with CBS 58, “It’s affecting us a lot because we can’t raise prices too high. Because that can decrease our sales. And so it affects us a lot as owners because we don’t want to raise the prices on our customers. But even so, you can see there’s not many people here.”

The Milwaukee food truck owner also said that her business’ gas expenses have nearly doubled in the recent weeks due to gas price increases.

According to GasBuddy.com, the price of gas in Milwaukee in some stations are under $4 a gallon. CBS 58 also reveals that average gas prices in the city dropped to $3.96 following a slight crude prices dip. This means the price of gas is down by seven cents from the prior week.

Dr. Grace Wang, Professor of Economics at Marquette University, revealed to the media outlet that the cost of crude oil accounts for about 60% to 70% of the price at the pump. “If a station is closer to the interstate, that gas station might have more wiggle room to have a lower price.”

However, Dr. Wang told the media outlet that it’s hard to say if the gas prices have actually peaked. “Russia Ukraine is the key factor. But there will be some other factors. Unfortunately, we just can’t predict them right now.”

Meanwhile, CBS 58 states that the average price statewide in Wisconsin was at $3.95 a gallon earlier this week. Out west, Oklahoma had the cheapest statewide average at $3.78 a gallon. California’s statewide gas price is dubbed the more expensive at $5.79 a gallon.