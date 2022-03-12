Firestone Walker’s Invitational Beer Fest Is Every Beer Lover’s Dream

One of the premier craft beer festivals is making its return this summer after taking a hiatus in 2021. The Firestone Walker Brewing Invitational Beer Fest will be returning this summer featuring an impressive list of breweries from all around the globe.

“The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest was born from a dream of creating a world-class festival featuring some of the best brewers in the world,” notes Brewmaster Matt Brynildson of the impressive festival.

“This is a day when we can set the sales pitches aside,” Brynildson continues. “And simply share our beers and stories with passionate craft drinkers.”

Firestone Walker’s Invitational Beer Event Features An Impressive Line-Up of Brewers

The Invitational event returns in just a few months on June 4, 2022, in Paso Robles California. The beer fest will feature hundreds of original beers, bringing attendees from as many as 55 breweries across the globe.

The event is certainly promising to be a big one, no doubt. However, it is the up-close-and-personal aspect of the Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Fest that makes it one of the best in the world.

One of the features that makes this festival unique compared to other similar events is that brewers are often in attendance, sharing their impressive creations. This gives each experience a personal touch. Further immersing attendees into the craft beer culture that is core to the event.

Firestone Walker Will Bring A Dry-Hoped Ale To the Invitational With the 2022 Collab Beer

Firestone Walker has announced the 2022 Beer Fest collaboration creation. This beer, “Parrotphrase” will be a dry-hopped grisette ale. The California brewery has paired with Orange County California’s Green Cheek Beer Company to create the collab brew.

Parrotphrase will be available for all patrons of the festival. However, a sneak peek is certainly possible as the brew will be available for an April pre-sale.

The Brews Won’t Be the Only Thing Flowing During Invitational

While Firestone Walker’s Invitational Beer Fest is certainly every beer lover’s dream, patrons will also be treated to some artisan snacks and some impressive live music performances. During the event bands such as The Stone Foxes and The Lil’ Smokies will take the stage to fill the air with some good tunes to go along with the delicious spirits.

To add excitement to the already hugely-anticipated event, Firestone Walker has announced the development of the “Ultimate Firestone Walker Experience” sweepstakes. The winning prize for the sweepstakes includes two tickets to the Beer Fest.

Also included in the prize package are private tours and behind-the-scenes experiences at Firestone Walker’s Venice and Paso Robles breweries; three nights at local hotels including lunch and dinner at the brewery taprooms. Fans can enter the sweepstakes from now until April 3 at 11:59 p.m. PST. Entries are to be submitted at the Ultimate Firestone Walker Experience sweepstakes page. The winner of the prize will be randomly drawn once the sweepstakes period comes to an end.