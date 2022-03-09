Heineken Halting Production, Sales in Russia Over ‘Tragedy in Ukraine’

Heineken has joined a growing number of companies choosing to halt business dealings and sales in Russia. The Dutch beer company made the announcement Wednesday that it would be joining the wave of other big names such as Netflix, Starbucks, or Ferrari who have made similar moves in recent weeks.

Heineken Is Doubling Down On Halting Business With Russia Amid Ukraine Invasion

Shortly after Russian soldiers invaded Ukraine late last month, Heineken made a move to halt all new investments in Russia. Now, the Amsterdam-based beer company is going further with the exodus as Russian backlash continues to grow.

This, of course, puts Heineken on a growing list of businesses to pull away from Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Russia’s neighbor to the west continues. Among the other companies leaving the Russian markets are Netflix, Ikea, TJX, H&M, Starbucks, Pepsi Co., and McDonald’s.

Heineken Is Reconsidering Future Business With Russia

Heineken’s announcement that they will be halting all production in Russia amid the Ukrainian invasion came earlier today, March 9. In the announcement, the Dutch brewing company makes it clear that they will accept no financial benefit from any business tied to Russia.

“Heineken will no longer accept any net financial benefit derived from our Russian operations,” the brewing company says in a recently released statement to the press.



“We are shocked and saddened to watch the tragedy in Ukraine unfold,” notes Heineken chief executive Dolf van den Brink.

“The Russian government’s war against Ukraine is an unprovoked and completely unjustified attack,” the Heineken executive adds in the statement.

Heineken employs around 1,800 people in the country of Russia. However, Heineken executives have noted that they will also be reconsidering any future business opportunities in the area.

In the Wednesday statement, Heineken notes that the company is assessing the strategic options for future business in – and with – Russia; even after the company has operated there for over twenty years before the recent halt to production.

Many of the companies that have left Russian soil in an effort to boycott Russia in the wake of the invasion did so within days of the Russian soldiers stepping foot on Ukrainian soil. However, many other companies have since followed suit. Both Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola announced their exits early on Wednesday. McDonald’s made the move earlier in the week, with the official announcement hitting news sources Tuesday afternoon.