Jack Daniel’s Bringing Canned Cocktails to Shelves Nationwide

Good news for cocktail fanatics – Jack Daniel’s canned mixed drinks are hitting liquor store shelves in all 50 states.

The bottled and canned cocktail trend started a few years ago when several big liquor companies began doing the work for consumers and mixing popular ingredients together in single-serve packages. Now, you can find everything from a classic gin-and-tonic to a bloody Mary in a can, ready to drink – just crack it open and add ice.

Previously in 2020, Jack Daniels dipped their toes in the canned cocktail trend, distributing their new products in only 14 markets nationwide. And with the pandemic starting the same year, it was helpful that consumers only had to visit one store to access their favorite mixed drinks, like whiskey and cola.

Already, the Lynchburg-based brand fills liquor store shelves with its popular whiskeys, including ack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey.

Now, just in time for spring and warmer weather, the company has announced that their popular canned cocktails will be available in every state.

Hitting shelves are the Jack & Cola, Jack, Honey & Lemonade; and Jack Apple Fizz, all at 7 percent ABV. Jack & Cola is, of course, the timeless two-ingredient cocktail with perfect proportions. Meanwhile, Jack, Honey & Lemonade combines the smooth with the sweet and tart. And finally, Jack Apple Fizz implements the brand’s popular apple whiskey with a splash of soda and a hint of lemon.

Jack Daniel’s Rep Responds to Greater Demand for Canned Cocktails

When the brand first released the three canned cocktails to shelves, Dallas Cheatham, Jack Daniel’s Ready-To-Drink Brand Director, couldn’t believe the response they got.

“We were blown away by the response and demand for our Canned Cocktails when we launched in select markets nearly two years ago,” said Cheatham. “By pairing the bold and unique flavor of Jack with the convenience of a spirit-based cocktail, we’re giving even more friends the opportunity to enjoy our Tennessee Whiskey, right in time for summer.”

Jack Daniel’s canned cocktails are an ideal addition to your bar. From weddings to small get-togethers, they’re the perfect portion for guests. Or, for those that don’t want to mess with any shakers or jiggers, they help you get to the good stuff faster.

Each of Jack Daniel’s varieties comes in a slick four-pack that’s easy to fit into your mini-fridge. All cans are 12 ounces and ring up at the register for $12.99. Single cans can be found for $3.99, but once you have one, you’ll be reaching for a whole pack next.

Jack Daniel’s reminds their fans to drink responsibly, no matter how good it tastes.