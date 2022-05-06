Jack Daniel’s Uncorks Two Brand-New Premium Whiskeys: Bonded & Triple Mash

When Outsider sat down with Jack Daniel’s master distiller Chris Fletcher in January, he promised “big things” in the new year. This week, Chris delivered on his promise. Jack unveiled two new expressions, their first super-premium line extension in 25 years. Jack Daniel’s Bonded Tennessee Whiskey and Jack Daniel’s Triple Mash Blended Straight Whiskey are the two new products. In addition, the whiskeys will be permanent extensions of the Jack family. They are available for pre-sale through ReserveBar.

Both new expressions are bottle-in-bond at 100 proof. A bonded whiskey must be distilled by a single distiller during a single season. Bonded whiskeys are matured in a government bonded warehouse for at least four years and bottled at 100 proof.

“The Jack Daniel Distillery has been making exceptional American whiskey to the highest standards for generations, before and after the Bottled in Bond Act, dating back to the days of Mr. Jack himself,” said Chris Fletcher in a release. “Jack Daniel’s Bonded and Triple Mash are a nod to our heritage with a touch of innovation and craftsmanship. These whiskeys are another opportunity for both our friends and new drinkers to explore and discover everything Jack has to offer.”

Jack Daniel’s Bonded & Triple Mash

After about 20 months on the job, it’s evident that Chris is making strides with many of Jack’s recent innovative releases, including its first age-stated whiskey in more than a century, Jack 10-Year (September 2021), and its highest-proof whiskey, Coy Hill High Proof (November 2021), among others.

Here’s what to expect from the Bonded and Triple Mash, according to JD.

Jack Bonded features 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Barrels were hand-selected for their unique and particular characteristics of deeper color, flavor, and aroma, which bring a darker, richer, and more oak-forward character to Jack Bonded. It is a big, bold Tennessee Whiskey at 100 proof. It features layered notes of caramel, rich oak, and spice giving way to a pleasantly lingering finish. MSPR: $29.99.

Triple Mash is a blend of three straight bottled-in-bond whiskeys and is comprised of 60% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye, 20% Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, and 20% Jack Daniel’s American Malt. In addition, each expression is distilled in Lynchburg, Tennessee, in the same distilling season, aged to the stipulations of the Bottled in Bond Act, then blended and bottled at 100 proof. Jack Triple Mash has pleasant notes of honey, malt, and soft oak leading to a long-lasting well-rounded finish. MSRP: $32.99.