Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Asks Customers Not to Order Brisket Due to Skyrocketing Inflation

If you’re looking for the best BBQ, a lot of folks will point you in the direction of Big 12 country. The midwest is known for so many different shops and locations that all specialize in crafting the perfect brisket. However, with rising inflation, folks who would like their fix of BBQ might be in some trouble. Indeed, a Kansas City BBQ restaurant asked its customers not to order brisket due to skyrocketing inflation.

Jerry Rauschelbach told his story about what his spot is currently facing. He went on Fox & Friends Thursday and said, “We think $17.95 for a 12-ounce sandwich is ridiculous, but so is the cost that I’m paying for it.” The business owner has been put in a tremendous bind due to the rising inflation. It’s frustrating for him and he would not like to be in this particular situation. Not too long ago, folks could get that same brisket sandwich for $10 at his location. Now, it’s almost $18. The change stems from rising inflation and how it costs for his business to bring in the meat.

What Is Going On With Kansas City Brisket

He continued, “They can order other meats.” He still wants folks to come in and order from the Kansas City establishment. However, he is encouraging folks to go and order different menu items. Other meats are available at the establishment. He added, “They can call their congressmen and ask why things are the way they are.” “No one’s making them order it. It’s OK to order something else. The issue is supply and demand.” Still, he does not want the blame to fall on him and his business. He wants it to be back at $10 a pop. However, because of inflation and supply and demand, the circumstances surrounding the sandwich have changed.

He added, “It would be amazing in this country if everybody didn’t drive their gas vehicles for one day — what that would do for the price of gasoline. The reality of the fact is that if you keep doing what you’re doing, you can’t change things.” The country needs to rally together is what he would like to see. A lot of folks are hurting right now, his business especially. Rauschelbach wants things to be different here, but it’s going to take time. In the meantime, the way to help is order other items until things change. Hopefully sooner rather than later. The brisket sandwich is a staple at so many BBQ spots all around the country.

He concluded, “When we open up the country to all the grillers and the smokers, demand again will be high, and I expect the prices to go back up again.” Only time will tell how it will all unfold we just have to hope for the best.