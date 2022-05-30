Memorial Day 2022: Here’s Which Restaurants Are Open for Dine-in, Takeout, Delivery

Many Outsiders probably prefer grilling out in the afternoon for Memorial Day, but if you need to stop into some restaurants and feed the family, we have a list of places open for business today.

Also, in case you forgot a pack of buns, some ketchup, or maybe a bag of ice for the cookout, we’ve got you covered with a list of available grocery stores, too. Many of the chain stores close early, though, so that employees can spend the afternoon with their families. So be sure to visit early and plan accordingly.

Here’s a list of the most popular national restaurants open for business in alphabetical order.

Applebee’s

Arby’s

Benihana

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Chipotle

Denny’s

Domino’s

IHOP

KFC

McDonald’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Red Lobster

Shake Shack

Sonic Drive-In

Subway

Taco Bell

The Cheesecake Factory

Wendy’s

And as for grocery stores, here are some options that will open early, but may not stay open late. Make sure you pick up your food and drink early just to make sure.

Albertson’s

ALDI

Kroger

Publix

ShopRite

Stop & Shop

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Whole Foods

In addition to restaurants, some chain stores offer specific hours or closures for Memorial Day, as well

Since it’s a federal holiday, banks, government offices, schools and some retailers will keep their doors closed. But if you need to run a few errands to make sure your holiday weekend goes off without a hitch, then you’re in luck. Here’s a list of convenience and department stores staying open on Memorial Day this year.

Cumberland Farms: Stores are open with normal hours.

Stores are open with normal hours. CVS: Stores, including 24-hour locations, are open with normal hours. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Confirm local store and pharmacy hours.

Stores, including 24-hour locations, are open with normal hours. Some pharmacies may be closed or have reduced hours. Confirm local store and pharmacy hours. Duane Reade: Most stores are open 24 hours.

Most stores are open 24 hours. Rite Aid: Most store locations are open with varying hours.

Most store locations are open with varying hours. Walgreens: Stores are open with normal hours. Some pharmacies may have reduced hours. Confirm local pharmacy hours.

And in case you just want to take the holiday for yourself to catch up on shopping or to buy yourself something nice, here’s a list of retail stores also open.