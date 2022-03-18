Milwaukee Bringing Traveling Beer Gardens to County Parks

Milwaukee has decided to team up with beer gardens once again to bring the suds and the hops to park goers.

Picture this: You’re casting your reel into the lake at one of your local parks. The sun is high and that bottle of water just isn’t hitting the spot. Then, like an oasis in the desert, a beer truck pulls up. This is essentially the experience that Milwaukee County Parks and Sprecher Brewery are looking to provide to Wisconsin residents this summer. Sprecher Brewery is the oldest craft brewery in Milwaukee, opening in 1984. Since then, the brewery has become an important part of the community and the craft beer scene.

In the past, Milwaukee introduced this incredible idea to outdoor and brew hounds by pairing up with beer gardens and giving them a whirl around the county parks. The response to the partnership was so remarkable that the Wisconsin town couldn’t afford not to continue the program this summer.

The beer gardens will be traveling around Milwaukee County for about 17 weeks, visiting 10 parks during their tour. So, for locals, you have plenty of opportunities to catch one of the traveling trucks as they make their way through the county’s recreational areas.

“We want everyone we reach throughout the country to know that we are proud of our roots and our home,” Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher Brewery, said in a news release. “This partnership with the County Parks helps contribute to a vibrant community that makes us all proud.”

How to Catch One of Milwaukee’s Traveling Beer Gardens

This summer’s traveling beer gardens will be a part of two simultaneous separate tours in Milwaukee. One is the “Roll Out the Barrel Tour” and the other is the “Pass Me a Pint Tour.”

You can catch one of the trucks at the following parks from May to September:

Juneau Park: May 11 to 30

Froemming Park: May 25 to June 12

Cooper Park: June 1 to 19

Juneau Park: June 14 to July 4

Grant Park: June 22 to July 10

McCarty Park: July 6 to 24

Lake Park: July 13 to 31

Doctors Park: July 27 to Aug. 14

Greenfield Park: Aug. 3 to 21

Juneau Park: Aug. 17 to Sept. 5

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the first day that the beer trucks arrive at the parks, they will celebrate with a firkin tapping with free beer.

For those that prefer stationary beer gardens, there are a few in Milwaukee that will likely be opening this spring, depending on the Wisconsin weather.