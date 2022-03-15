Nashville Hot Chicken: Best Spots to Eat the Spicy Southern Meal in Music City

Nashville certainly didn’t create the bucket of fried chicken, but somewhere along the way, amidst staggering growth in both tourism and new residency, the crispy crunching, fire-breathing Southern staple known as Nashville Hot Chicken became synonymous with Music City.

A state known for its country music licks as thick and sweet as syrup, and its strong Southern roots as bold and earthy as the whiskey that bears its name, Tennessee needed a kick of heat, and found it in a simple soul food classic that has since become iconic.

The process couldn’t be easier: season the chicken’s dredge with a dash (or two, if you like it “damn hot”) of cayenne pepper and paprika, coat the bird evenly, then drop it into the oil. To get that beautiful hint of fiery red color, be sure to add some more cayenne straight to the oil, and maybe some more as it cools. In other words, nobody is handing out any Michelin stars for a plate of hot chicken; and yet this savory relic of a time long-past — when meat was a delicacy and recipes did not always have the luxury of complexity — redefined an entire city’s culinary status virtually overnight.

Nashville hot chicken is as much about the experience as the taste

So then where is the disconnect? How does a family’s after-church Sunday meal become the focal point of a burgeoning metropolis’ entire food scene? The answer is as simple as the meal itself. Go ask a budding country music superstar what it takes to break through to the big show. Go ask a flock of partying tourists on Broadway what they love so much about Music City. The answer is always the same: it’s all about attitude, baby. The cayenne. The spice of life. Nashville hot chicken isn’t just a meal; it’s a bite of excitement that makes you feel alive.

As for the best bite of fried chicken in town? Frankly, trying to stack hot chicken restaurants up against each other is missing the point entirely. They’re all delicious; and as long as they love what they do and help foster that spice that Nashville wants and needs, then they deserve support. Plenty has been written, though, about the major hot chicken players in Nashville. So let’s take a page out of the country music playbook and instead break down a few of the lesser-known opening acts around town. Who knows, maybe they’ll hit the big-time someday soon.

Pepperfire Hot Chicken

Known as one of the hottest joints Nashville has to offer, Pepperfire offers a more refined take on hot chicken without abandoning the simplicity of the flavor. Check out the Applefire (flaming hot tenders atop waffles, covered with candied apples) for a riveting mix of Deep South, West Coast, and Nashville hot in every bite.

Granddaddy’s Famous Hot Chicken

Nashville is growing rapidly, but it’s still small compared to the major food scenes across the country. Thanks to budding dive joints like Granddaddy’s in Joelton (20 minutes northwest of town), though, it’s easier to live further from downtown and still get top-notch cuisine. Pop into this local legend for their hot chicken loaded potato, hot chicken spring rolls, and special deep-fried hotdogs.

Red’s 615 Kitchen

Want something messy and delicious? Check out Red’s massive Nashville hot fried chicken sandwich. Owner Eric “Red” White bathes his chicken in a 36-hour buttermilk and hot sauce brine, slathers the finished product with a lard seasoning and tops the masterpiece with a Comeback sauce. Some other iterations of the same meal come with mac and cheese or pimento cheese slathered on top, too.

Dino’s

If you’ve knocked down a few Jack Daniels and need a late-night snack to stack on top, try venturing out to Nashville’s hip eastern side of town. The city’s self-proclaimed “oldest dive bar,” Dino’s leans into its cavalier attitude: busted brick veneer, cigarette butts, sticky floors (and stickier fingers) abound as patrons loudly put away plates of chicken long after other places close.