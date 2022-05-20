Natural Light Promises Free Naturdays if It Rains on Memorial Day Weekend

Natural Light is on it once again with the limited-time release of its new Naturdays flavor for Memorial Day Weekend: Red, White, and Blueberry Lemonade. We’ve had various vodkas, and we’ve had pineapple and strawberry Naturdays, but now it’s blueberry’s time to shine. Now, I’m a lemonade girl myself, so you know I can’t resist this special treat just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. But, according to the Farmer’s Almanac–which usually keeps steady at around 85% accuracy when it comes to weather–there’s going to be an absolute disaster this Memorial Day Weekend.

Rain. That’s right, it’s slated to rain over Memorial Day Weekend. What’s usually the perfect time for the beach–or the boat on the lake, or the pool at your mom’s apartment–might just be gray and soggy instead. What are we to do? Well, Natural Light has the answer, and it comes in a patriotic-flamingo-decked can.

Natural Light Releases New Naturdays Flavor Perfect for Memorial Day Weekend

Natty Light usually has something fun going on, and Memorial Day Weekend is no different. Along with the release of the new flavor, Natty is going to be watching the weather over 36 states from May 27th to the 30th, tracking when and where it rains (if it rains, but remember, 85% accuracy). If if rains on you, upload a receipt for your Naturdays and Natty Light will pay for them. That’s right; what other beer company would do that, I ask you. Only the nicest beer company on the block, that’s who.

Image Courtesy of Anheuser-Busch/Natural Light

Benjamin Martinez, Head of Marketing for Natural Light Brands, said in a statement, “With Naturdays Red, White, and Blueberry Lemonade, we’ve created a mouth-watering addition to the Naturdays family that’s perfect for beach, lake and poolside hangs with friends all summer long. That’s why we wanted to make sure Natty fans can kick summer off right – rain or shine! After all, it’s not the weather that makes a Naturday, it’s the beer in your hand and the people by your side.”

Red, White, and Blueberry Lemonade joins its sister Naturdays flavors, Pineapple Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade. There’s nothing better than lemonade when you’re aiming to create summer in a can. It’s sweet, it’s sour, it goes with so many other flavors. Yes, there’s nothing better than a lemonade–just ask the huge container of Country Time I got at Costco.

Natty Ran Another Campaign in March: Did You Catch Mullet Madness?

We had Halloween cans last October, but if that wasn’t enough, back in March 2022, Natural Light planned a campaign centered around the resurrection of their 1970s can design. And what was big in the 70s and 80s? That’s right, the mullet. If you got your hair cut in a mullet, Natty Light would not only pay for your haircut, they’d send Natty Light to your house for as long as you keep the mullet in 2022. Well, I saw the challenge for what it was: a chance to reinvent my look. But, then I didn’t go mullet enough, so you win this round, Natty, but I’ll get you next time.