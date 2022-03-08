New AC/DC ‘For Those About to Rock’ Beer Shipping to 33 States: How to Get Yours

AC/DC enthusiasts rejoice. The iconic rock band collaborated with Great South Bay Brewing to produce a new beer, “For Those About to Rock.”

The AC/DC beer has an APV pf 5.9%. It’s described as follows: “By combining traditional Australian brewing methods with native Aussie hops and cane sugar, the brewers have developed a highly drinkable beer. is true to its heritage, with a clean citrusy hop profile, a subtle malty sweetness, and a bright straw color.”

For Those About to Rock is a collaboration between AC/DC, Great South Bay Brewing, KnuckeBonz Inc., and the distributor Half Time Beverage. The powers behind the partnership expressed their excitement over the new business venture.

“Walk into any venue in the world and you’ll bear witness to the seemingly natural pairing of beer and music…” said Chris Davis of Great South Bay Brewery. “In fact, I would venture to guess that since the invention of alcohol, consumption of beer and creation of music has been done in tandem. When we were presented the opportunity to work with KnuckleBonz to combine our crafts, it was one of those ‘aha!’ moments. To say that we are excited about what we have been able to come together and create would be a massive understatement.”

Additionally, Tony Simerman, CEO of KnuckleBonz, Inc., then added: “These new partnerships will take the KnuckleBonz beverage line to a new level giving AC/DC superfans across most of the U.S. a chance to rock hard with For Those About To Rock Ale.”

“For Those About to Rock” Isn’t the First AC/DC Beer

As for Half Time Beverage, the distributor provides a unique experience by providing a wide selection of beers virtually. Fans wanting to try the AC/DC beer can look no further than Half Time, where it is available for $19.99.

“Stocked with over a thousand different craft beers, ciders, hard seltzers, and other beverages from some of the most sought-after breweries and producers in the world, Half Time is a virtual beer marketplace unlike any other,” said Chris Weiss, director of marketing for Half Time.

Worth noting is that For Those About to Rock isn’t the first time AC/DC released an official beer. While it is the first collaboration with Great South Bay Brewing, the band previously released the two brews. These included the AC/DC PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC TNT Double IPA.

KnuckleBonz, Inc. released the beers in collaboration with Calicraft Brewing. As for Calicraft, the company also revealed their enthusiasm for the new line of brews. PWR UP is more of a west coast IPA. However, TNT is a double IPA, which is “big” and “bold.”

“Over the years, we’ve always stood for collaborations that go beyond beer. We value community and the arts. As music enthusiasts, we could not be more excited to work with our friends at KnuckleBonz and some of the most influential and groundbreaking musicians in history,” said Blaine Landberg, CEO of Calicraft Beverage Co. “Great music and great beer – there is no better pairing!”